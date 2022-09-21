ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills’ Bobby Hart suspended one game for hitting Titans coach

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
 4 days ago

This swing proved costly for one Buffalo Bills player.

The NFL suspended Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game on Tuesday, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win.

Hart, who played the first three seasons of his career with the New York Giants, was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct and won’t be eligible to rejoin the team until after Buffalo plays at Miami on Sunday. The league did not reveal the identities of the Titans player or coach.

The 28-year-old has the right to appeal the decision reached by Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of football operations.

In a letter sent to Hart, Runyan said the altercation happened near the end zone as both teams were leaving the field. Runyan said Hart sought out a Titans player and had to be held back by a coach as other players shook hands in the end zone near the stadium tunnel leading to the teams’ locker rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDNE6_0i3cdTkb00
Bobby Hart
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The veteran Hart, who is then accused of closing his fist and throwing a punch which struck the unidentified Titans’ coach.

“Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury, and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional,” Runyan wrote.

Hart is an eighth-year player who is familiar with the Titans after appearing in three games with Tennessee last season. He was waived by Tennessee in November and then claimed by the Bills. Hart also played three season with the Giants (2015-2017) and the Bengals (2018-2020).

Hart played 17 snaps on Monday, including seven on special teams, and is the primary backup to left guard Rodger Saffold. He will be eligible to return to the Bills’ active roster on Sept. 26 and would be available for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

— with AP

CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

No. 18 Washington dominates in 40-22 thumping of Stanford

SEATTLE (AP) — The attention thus far around Washington’s impressive start has mostly focused on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the dazzling numbers he’s posted. The Huskies’ defense decided it was time for a little showcase of its own. Wayne Taulapapa rushed for a career-high 120 yards and one touchdown, Washington sacked Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee eight times and forced two fumbles, and the 18th-ranked Huskies beat the Cardinal 40-22 on Saturday night. “It’s a great feeling because you know the momentum can snowball,” Washington pass rusher Bralen Trice said. “The momentum is going to keep going. You see it with everybody else, everyone else is eating, getting sacks and making tackles. Just the snowball effect.”
STANFORD, CA
New York Post

