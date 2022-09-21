A man who local residents said fired shots in a neighborhood near multiple West Springfield schools was arrested Thursday morning after a confrontation with police. West Springfield officials delayed school for two hours Thursday morning due to what Mayor Will Reichelt described as an “ongoing police situation.” The West Springfield Police Department said around 7:15 a.m. that the situation — in the area of Piper Road, nearby three schools — had been resolved and that a suspect was under arrest. Police did not name the suspect.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO