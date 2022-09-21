ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
STURBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield police arrest man neighbor said fired gun near 3 schools

A man who local residents said fired shots in a neighborhood near multiple West Springfield schools was arrested Thursday morning after a confrontation with police. West Springfield officials delayed school for two hours Thursday morning due to what Mayor Will Reichelt described as an “ongoing police situation.” The West Springfield Police Department said around 7:15 a.m. that the situation — in the area of Piper Road, nearby three schools — had been resolved and that a suspect was under arrest. Police did not name the suspect.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor leaves 2 people dead

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 91 in Windsor. State police identified the victims as 25-year-olds Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton, MA and James L. Bowen of East Longmeadow, MA. They were in the same vehicle. Jephthe Jean-Louis of Leesburg, FL, was...
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
STURBRIDGE, MA

