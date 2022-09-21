Rideout wins Cambridge mayoral election

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
Steve Rideout beats Addie Eckardt in Cambridge Mayoral Election
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – City of Cambridge officials have released the unofficial results of the Run-Off Election for Mayor. Steve Rideout took 55% of the vote, with Addie Eckardt receiving just under 45% of the vote.
Wbaltv.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
D.C. To Give 10,000 In Cash To Some Families Transitioning Out Of Homelessness
D.C. will give cash payments of $10,000 to 600 families as a part of a new pilot program. As a part of a new pilot program, D.C. will be giving up to $10,000 in cash to 600 families transitioning out of homelessness, to support housing, food, and income assistance as they advance their career or find employment.
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
WMDT.com
MSP investigating fatal shooting in Cambridge, victim identified
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester County. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue. Officers began searching the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
weaa.org
BCPS Issues Warning On Guns
(Towson, MD) -- Baltimore County Public Schools is issuing a strict warning to students and parents about bringing weapons to schools. The warning comes after weapons were seized in schools last week. The first discovery came when a pair of Perry Hall Middle School students were found carrying a toy...
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
Harbor Freight coming to Milford
Milford Plaza will soon be home to Harbor Freight when the tool giant opens a new store in the former Peebles building. Although details are not finalized, the company did confirm they plan to open in Milford. “I can confirm that we are actively looking to open a new store in Milford, but it is still early in the process ... Read More
Charm City Live festival combines food, fun, and employment opportunities
BALTIMORE – Charm City Live Festival will unfold for the first time at the Lawn at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall Saturday.The event will bring art, entertainment and local cuisine to one place. Plus, it provides people with an opportunity to job hunt or look into an apprenticeship."What we're doing is hoping to think outside the box about how we recruit and how we reach those historically underserved communities in our city," City of Baltimore Director of Human Resources Quinton Herbert said.There are vacancies across the board, including jobs for people who hold commercial driver's licenses,...
Virginia grand jury approves more charges against DC rapper in mall shooting
Editor’s Note: The above video originally ran on Aug. 12, 2022. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury signed off on additional charges against a rapper accused of opening fire in Tysons Corner Center in June. Noah Settles, a rapper from D.C. who goes by the name “No Savage,” could spend as […]
WMDT.com
Humane Society of Wicomico County now full to capacity, seeking forever homes for fur babies
SALISBURY, Md. – A lack of space continues to cause concern at the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Now, the non-profit is sending out an urgent call to the community to consider adopting a four-legged friend. The shelter tells 47 ABC they’ve been at full capacity for nearly a...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
southbmore.com
Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience
Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware
DOVER, Del (CBS) -- Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware. Thousands of music lovers are expected at the four-day camping event.Thursday night's headliner is Halsey.Other artists taking part include Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean.Tickets to the festival are still available.
Bay Net
MISSING: Carol Jeanette Porter, Age 53; Last Seen In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Carol Jeanette Porter, age 53, White, Female, 09/14/69, 5’05, 130 pounds. She was last seen on September 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., wearing denim capris and a pink floral shirt. Operating a...
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Bay Net
Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown
GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
Jimmy's Famous Seafood feuding with PETA again ahead of seafood festival
This weekend, PETA plans to come to Annapolis for the Maryland Seafood Festival playing a video recorded by actor Joaquin Phoenix. That video advocates for the rights of fish.
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
