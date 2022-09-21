ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rideout wins Cambridge mayoral election

CAMBRIDGE — Former Cambridge Commissioner Stephen Rideout won the election for Cambridge mayor Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

