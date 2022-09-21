Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
KTLA's Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Co-Anchor Lynette Romero's Departure
The local news anchors are now making national news. E! News can confirm Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA. The news comes less than a week after he criticized on-air how the Southern California station went about his co-anchor and close friend Lynette Romero's sudden departure. "I want...
Netflix has dropped its lawsuit against the creators of the unofficial 'Bridgerton' musical, reports say
The streaming giant did not say why it had ended legal action against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear after suing them in July, Deadline reported.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Congressman’s creepy Nia Long tweet
Things are not going well for American actress Nia Long. Her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, got suspended for the season on Friday after an “inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship” with a female staffer. Worse, the Celtics had known for months about Udoka cheating on...
