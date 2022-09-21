Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
"I don’t wanna be called a gold digger because I’m not." An 89-year-old billionaire weds a 26-year-old aspiring model.Kath LeeHouston, TX
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: New Caney’s 4th Quarter Surge Brings Down Oak Ridge
THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a huge win over The Woodlands, New Caney travels to Woodforest Bank Stadium to face the Oak Ridge War Eagles. Coach Mark Schmid and the War Eagles look to get their first district win as Coach Travis Reeve and the Eagles try to continue their undefeated streak.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: Statement Win Over Conroe Showcases The Woodlands Proficiency
THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a huge defensive battle against New Caney, The Woodlands looks to redeem themselves with a win over their longest “rival”, Conroe. Coming off a win against Willis, Conroe looks to continue their district win streak against The Woodlands. Woodforest Bank Stadium on Friday night was the home to The Woodlands Highlanders vs the Conroe Tigers.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Weekend Weather – Someone tell the calendar that it’s autumn
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The good news is, we’ve made it to autumn relatively unscathed; no named storms have swept through the area, no need to file flood insurance claims, and certainly no frozen water pipes. On the other hand, it’s another weekend of decidedly non-autumnal weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023 for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is seeking qualifications and proposals from qualified firms to perform a comprehensive compensation and classification study. Bid Title: RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023. Category: Professional Services. Status: Open. Publication Date/Time:. 9/22/2022 12:00 AM. Closing Date/Time:. 10/19/2022 3:00 PM. Contact Person:. The Woodlands...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Open Houses in The Woodlands This Weekend
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ready to check out some open houses in The Woodlands this weekend? Whether you are just browsing or are to buy, open houses are a great way to preview different home in person. See upcoming open houses in The Woodlands this weekend. Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searches For Missing Endangered Adult - Adam Virgilio
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 2230 hours, Adam Virgilio was last seen leaving a medical clinic in the 1000 block of Windsor Lakes Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas. Virgilio was last seen walking southbound towards College Park Dr wearing a green/white hat, teal green shirt, khaki pants, and brown work style boots, and was carrying a blue Ikea bag. Virgilio made several suicidal comments before leaving the medical clinic.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Lake Conroe Winery Tour
The Lake Conroe Winery Tour will take you on a journey to experience three of Lake Conroe's local wineries: Bernhardt Winery, Blue Epiphany and H-Wines. This tour includes: Transportation to and from all three locations, one full glass of wine at each stop, a Bernhardt Winery souvenir glass, and a commemorative Texas Brewery Tours souvenir tote bag and hangover kit to remember your trip. Grab lunch before your tour at LandShark Bar & Grill and receive one additional complimentary glass of mo zaik wine with your meal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Highlights Port Houston's Vital Role In Texas Economy
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the vital role that Port Houston plays in supporting the Texas economic juggernaut at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena. Delivering a keynote address to a crowd of over 700, Governor Abbott touted Port Houston's contributions to Texas' mighty economy and...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Update: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
SPLENDORA, TX -- On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Air Conditioning Repair In The Woodlands
Hal Watson is your expert when it comes to air conditioning repair in The Woodlands. Have you ever run into a problem where your AC unit is not functioning the way it should be? Do you notice air coming from your vents that is warm instead of cold or maybe nothing comes out of your vent at all? This can be frustrating and confusing to say the least. Does it seem like it takes forever to get your living room to a comfortable temperature? These are all common problems that require an experienced AC technician to look at.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woodlands Online& LLC
T. Graham Brown to Perform at Dosey Doe in The Woodlands, Texas on September 25 at 7 PM
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Country music hitmaker and host of Sirius XM’s ‘Live Wire’ on Prime Country Channel 58 will be performing live at Dosey Doe in The Woodlands, Texas on September 25 at 7 PM. He will be singing his hit songs “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go to Strangers,” and “Darlene” as well as other fan favorites from throughout the years. Brown’s iconic voice will make for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment. Brown sure does know how to get a crowd excited and fans won’t want to miss as he puts his extraordinary talents and legendary career on display!
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Chase Intertek Building
Our law-firm located in The Woodlands is interested in subleasing two of our offices to an attorney. The two offices are approximately 153 and 216 sq. ft. This building has onsite banking, covered garage parking and courtesy guard.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rock the Row Concert Series Returns this Fall, Sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rock the Row returns this fall with an exciting new lineup of live music performances. All concerts take place Thursday nights at Hughes Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, the 2022 fall concert series, sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet, features a variety of local artists. Rock the Row is also sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation®.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Nick Escobedo and Saul Valentin Assume Board Positions at The Rose
HOUSTON, TX -- The Rose, which has delivered premier breast healthcare services to women and men since 1986, is excited to welcome two active and community-focused leaders to its board: Nick Escobedo and Saul Valentin. CEO and co-founder Dorothy Gibbons says, “Both Nick and Saul are passionate about advocating for others. We are thrilled they are joining the board to share their commitment to service with The Rose and its community.”
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Haunting at Bear Branch scares up Halloween fun with “Panic Room”
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Haunting at Bear Branch returns this October to incite fun and frights for residents and visitors of The Woodlands. Hosted by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, The Haunting at Bear Branch will feature a “Panic Room” theme, sure to strike fear in those who brave its path.
Woodlands Online& LLC
EXCLUSIVE: Famed singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown plays Dosey Doe this Sunday
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A true music legend is coming to Dosey Doe - The Big Barn this weekend for a show that you don’t want to miss. T. Graham Brown is bringing his decades of life lessons and the music that chronicled them to The Woodlands on Sunday evening.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Fire Department opens recruitment for new fire company
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Are you interested in becoming a firefighter in The Woodlands? Do you know someone who is looking for an exciting career at a great department? The Woodlands Fire Department has opened recruitment for a new fire company to serve western portions of The Woodlands. The recruitment requires hiring of 16 new cadets by the end of January 2023. Candidates must hold a Structural Firefighter Certification from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and must be certified as an EMT-B or higher by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Comments / 0