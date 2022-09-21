ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX

HS Football: New Caney’s 4th Quarter Surge Brings Down Oak Ridge

THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a huge win over The Woodlands, New Caney travels to Woodforest Bank Stadium to face the Oak Ridge War Eagles. Coach Mark Schmid and the War Eagles look to get their first district win as Coach Travis Reeve and the Eagles try to continue their undefeated streak.
NEW CANEY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Football: Statement Win Over Conroe Showcases The Woodlands Proficiency

THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a huge defensive battle against New Caney, The Woodlands looks to redeem themselves with a win over their longest “rival”, Conroe. Coming off a win against Willis, Conroe looks to continue their district win streak against The Woodlands. Woodforest Bank Stadium on Friday night was the home to The Woodlands Highlanders vs the Conroe Tigers.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Sports
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Bid Posting RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023 for The Woodlands Township

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is seeking qualifications and proposals from qualified firms to perform a comprehensive compensation and classification study. Bid Title: RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023. Category: Professional Services. Status: Open. Publication Date/Time:. 9/22/2022 12:00 AM. Closing Date/Time:. 10/19/2022 3:00 PM. Contact Person:. The Woodlands...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Open Houses in The Woodlands This Weekend

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ready to check out some open houses in The Woodlands this weekend? Whether you are just browsing or are to buy, open houses are a great way to preview different home in person. See upcoming open houses in The Woodlands this weekend. Saturday, September 24, 2022.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searches For Missing Endangered Adult - Adam Virgilio

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 2230 hours, Adam Virgilio was last seen leaving a medical clinic in the 1000 block of Windsor Lakes Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas. Virgilio was last seen walking southbound towards College Park Dr wearing a green/white hat, teal green shirt, khaki pants, and brown work style boots, and was carrying a blue Ikea bag. Virgilio made several suicidal comments before leaving the medical clinic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Lake Conroe Winery Tour

The Lake Conroe Winery Tour will take you on a journey to experience three of Lake Conroe's local wineries: Bernhardt Winery, Blue Epiphany and H-Wines. This tour includes: Transportation to and from all three locations, one full glass of wine at each stop, a Bernhardt Winery souvenir glass, and a commemorative Texas Brewery Tours souvenir tote bag and hangover kit to remember your trip. Grab lunch before your tour at LandShark Bar & Grill and receive one additional complimentary glass of mo zaik wine with your meal.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Highlights Port Houston's Vital Role In Texas Economy

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the vital role that Port Houston plays in supporting the Texas economic juggernaut at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena. Delivering a keynote address to a crowd of over 700, Governor Abbott touted Port Houston's contributions to Texas' mighty economy and...
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Update: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

SPLENDORA, TX -- On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Air Conditioning Repair In The Woodlands

Hal Watson is your expert when it comes to air conditioning repair in The Woodlands. Have you ever run into a problem where your AC unit is not functioning the way it should be? Do you notice air coming from your vents that is warm instead of cold or maybe nothing comes out of your vent at all? This can be frustrating and confusing to say the least. Does it seem like it takes forever to get your living room to a comfortable temperature? These are all common problems that require an experienced AC technician to look at.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

T. Graham Brown to Perform at Dosey Doe in The Woodlands, Texas on September 25 at 7 PM

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Country music hitmaker and host of Sirius XM’s ‘Live Wire’ on Prime Country Channel 58 will be performing live at Dosey Doe in The Woodlands, Texas on September 25 at 7 PM. He will be singing his hit songs “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go to Strangers,” and “Darlene” as well as other fan favorites from throughout the years. Brown’s iconic voice will make for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment. Brown sure does know how to get a crowd excited and fans won’t want to miss as he puts his extraordinary talents and legendary career on display!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Chase Intertek Building

Our law-firm located in The Woodlands is interested in subleasing two of our offices to an attorney. The two offices are approximately 153 and 216 sq. ft. This building has onsite banking, covered garage parking and courtesy guard.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Rock the Row Concert Series Returns this Fall, Sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rock the Row returns this fall with an exciting new lineup of live music performances. All concerts take place Thursday nights at Hughes Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, the 2022 fall concert series, sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet, features a variety of local artists. Rock the Row is also sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation®.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Nick Escobedo and Saul Valentin Assume Board Positions at The Rose

HOUSTON, TX -- The Rose, which has delivered premier breast healthcare services to women and men since 1986, is excited to welcome two active and community-focused leaders to its board: Nick Escobedo and Saul Valentin. CEO and co-founder Dorothy Gibbons says, “Both Nick and Saul are passionate about advocating for others. We are thrilled they are joining the board to share their commitment to service with The Rose and its community.”
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Haunting at Bear Branch scares up Halloween fun with “Panic Room”

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Haunting at Bear Branch returns this October to incite fun and frights for residents and visitors of The Woodlands. Hosted by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, The Haunting at Bear Branch will feature a “Panic Room” theme, sure to strike fear in those who brave its path.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Fire Department opens recruitment for new fire company

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Are you interested in becoming a firefighter in The Woodlands? Do you know someone who is looking for an exciting career at a great department? The Woodlands Fire Department has opened recruitment for a new fire company to serve western portions of The Woodlands. The recruitment requires hiring of 16 new cadets by the end of January 2023. Candidates must hold a Structural Firefighter Certification from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and must be certified as an EMT-B or higher by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

