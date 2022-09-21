Police: Former Brookville cop charged for groping woman in Sheetz while on duty

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former officer of the Brookville Borough Police Department is facing charges after he groped a woman at Sheetz while he was in full uniform, according to charges filed by state police out of Lewis Run.

Justin Miller, 39, of Sigel told police in an interview that “looking back that probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do,” when he grabbed a woman’s butt inside the Sheetz on West Main Street while on duty as an officer, police wrote in the criminal complaint.

WTAJ was told by Brookville Borough Police Department Chief Vincent Markle that Miller is no longer employed with the police department.

Police were able to watch surveillance video footage from the Brookville Sheetz on March 18. The video showed Miller, who at the time was in full uniform, sneak up behind the woman and then grab her.

When police spoke to the woman, she said that Miller used his hand to “smack” her “pretty forcefully,” while he moved his hands in between her legs, police noted in the complaint. When she turned around, she wanted to hit Miller but stopped when she noticed he was in full uniform, the complaint reads.

The woman also did say that she knew Miller, and they would message on Snapchat, but they never had an intimate relationship, police noted in the complaint.

Two witnesses that were in the store spoke to police about the incident at the state police barracks. They told police that Miller did make comments about the woman. Miller at one point called the woman a “prude” and, made another comment about her looks when he got back into his patrol car, according to the complaint.

Police said that when they interviewed Miller, he told them that the encounter at Sheetz was random and that when he saw her standing at the register. Miller said that he walked up behind her and “grabbed ahold of her butt,” police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police said that Miller also couldn’t tell why he felt like he could just grab her in public. According to the criminal complaint, Miller denied putting his hand between the woman’s legs.

Miller faces charges of indecent assault and harassment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25

