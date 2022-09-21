ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU

Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Kick time announced for WVU-Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and No. 22 Texas will square off under the lights in Austin, Texas. The Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be televised on FS1. Both squads enter 2-2...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU falls to Texas Tech in see-saw Big 12 opener

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball fell to Texas Tech in five sets to open its Big 12 schedule on Saturday. The Mountaineers (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) took a two-set lead in the back-and-forth match, but the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) stormed back in the final three to take the victory. None of the first four sets was decided by more than three points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”

Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU men’s soccer ready for Mountain State Derby

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the Mountain State Derby action with live stats, courtesy...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech 33-10

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener

An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Groundbreaking for Wheeling Streetscape Project is Friday morning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project. Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event. West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday. The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens

Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA

