Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU
Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
Kick time announced for WVU-Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and No. 22 Texas will square off under the lights in Austin, Texas. The Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be televised on FS1. Both squads enter 2-2...
WVU falls to Texas Tech in see-saw Big 12 opener
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball fell to Texas Tech in five sets to open its Big 12 schedule on Saturday. The Mountaineers (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) took a two-set lead in the back-and-forth match, but the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) stormed back in the final three to take the victory. None of the first four sets was decided by more than three points.
Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”
Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
WVU men’s soccer ready for Mountain State Derby
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the Mountain State Derby action with live stats, courtesy...
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech 33-10
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.
WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener
An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
Groundbreaking for Wheeling Streetscape Project is Friday morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project. Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event. West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday. The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both...
Oktoberfest on the Plaza is Wheeling’s official kickoff to fall
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City’s kickoff to fall is serving up food, drinks, and a good time at The Plaza on Market Street. This is the 6th year of Oktoberfest in Wheeling, and the 2nd year it is being held at Market Plaza. The street is...
Wings Over Wheeling Vintage Planes and Car Show took to the skies and covered the pavement
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first ever Vintage Planes and Car show took off at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Wings were literally over Wheeling at the ‘Wings Over Wheeling’ show, where attendees could book a plane ride in a C-47 World War II cargo aircraft, tour a C-123K “Thunderpig,” and swerve through rows and rows of vintage cars.
3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens
Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
‘Out of the Darkness’ Walk’s colorful way of spreading suicide prevention and awareness
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted their 8th Annual ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk in Wheeling Park those dealing with loss. Each attendee was encouraged to pick a beaded necklace that represented what or whom...
One rescue organization sees cases skyrocket since another closed its doors in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof & Paw was created mainly to rescue abused and neglected horses, cows and livestock. But since BCARL (Belmont County Animal Rescue League) stopped doing animal rescue, Hoof & Paw’s calls have gone through the roof. Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing. “We...
Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
