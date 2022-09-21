ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

City of Laredo unveils Panthers Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and United South celebrated the dedication of a new avenue. In front of students, faculty and staff of United South, the city unveiled Panthers Avenue. The sign was installed at the intersection of Tampico and Los Presidents Avenue. It was determined back...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case. It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an accident in front of a south Laredo high school. The accident happened at around 10 this morning at the 2000 block of Mexico Avenue, that’s the street that is in front of United South High School. Paramedics with the...
LAREDO, TX
Do you think North Laredo neighborhoods are better than South?

If you make enough to live in the really nice subdivisions like Plantation, Winfield, Regency, or Alexander Estates, you will more than likely have no issues at all. San Isidro and Del Mar are generally middle class/upper middle class and pretty safe as well. Much of the fun things to do in the city (movies, nice restaurants, night clubs, etc) are in this area as are the top public schools.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Three vehicle crash reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Thursday morning. According to Laredo Police a three-vehicle accident on I-35 near exit 1A has caused the closure of two southbound lanes. No word on any injuries at the moment. Authorities are advising motorists to drive...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Gracy Espinoza was killed along with her unborn baby and the mother continues to demand justice for her daughter. On Thursday Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing Espinoza appeared for his court hearing at the 111th District Court.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for firing shots near a bar area in northeast Laredo is arrested. It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Toros with Massive Win over Defending Champs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cigarroa and Legacy traded punches early on, but then the Toros take control early in the 4th quarter, keeping their perfect season going, improving to 2-0 in district and 4-0 overall. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX

