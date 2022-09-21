Read full article on original website
City of Laredo unveils Panthers Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and United South celebrated the dedication of a new avenue. In front of students, faculty and staff of United South, the city unveiled Panthers Avenue. The sign was installed at the intersection of Tampico and Los Presidents Avenue. It was determined back...
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case. It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an accident in front of a south Laredo high school. The accident happened at around 10 this morning at the 2000 block of Mexico Avenue, that’s the street that is in front of United South High School. Paramedics with the...
Do you think North Laredo neighborhoods are better than South?
If you make enough to live in the really nice subdivisions like Plantation, Winfield, Regency, or Alexander Estates, you will more than likely have no issues at all. San Isidro and Del Mar are generally middle class/upper middle class and pretty safe as well. Much of the fun things to do in the city (movies, nice restaurants, night clubs, etc) are in this area as are the top public schools.
United South takes the Battle of the Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Panthers in black and white come up with their first win of the season, topping Weslaco to finish off non-district play. For more headlines. click here.
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Thursday morning. According to Laredo Police a three-vehicle accident on I-35 near exit 1A has caused the closure of two southbound lanes. No word on any injuries at the moment. Authorities are advising motorists to drive...
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of hit and run accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the driver responsible for a hit and run accident that caused damages. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at 120 West Del Mar when the driver of a pickup truck entered a parking lot to make a turn. During the process,...
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Gracy Espinoza was killed along with her unborn baby and the mother continues to demand justice for her daughter. On Thursday Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing Espinoza appeared for his court hearing at the 111th District Court.
Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for firing shots near a bar area in northeast Laredo is arrested. It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.
Toros with Massive Win over Defending Champs
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cigarroa and Legacy traded punches early on, but then the Toros take control early in the 4th quarter, keeping their perfect season going, improving to 2-0 in district and 4-0 overall. For more headlines. click here.
Randy Morales, Izaiah Bell lead Harlingen past Laredo United in 6A Texas high school football shootout (Photos)
The Cardinals' QB and star RB combined for eight touchdowns to power their team to a 56-49 win over Laredo United and help Harlingen stay undefeated
