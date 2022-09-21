Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More
Stepping up! Heather Rae Young, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and more stars have spoken fondly of their stepparenting roles over the years. “Blended families are NEVER easy … but we CHOOSE them,” the Red Table Talk host shared via Instagram in 2014. “When I married [husband] Will [Smith], I knew [his son] Trey was part of the package. Period! If I didn’t want that, I needed to marry someone else.”
Celebrity Pets That Have Their Own Social Media Accounts
Celebrities are just as obsessed with their pets as everyone else — so much so that some have even created social media accounts for their animals, which have gained some pretty big followings. Paris Hilton has an entire Instagram dedicated to all of her “fur kids” called Hilton Pets....
PETS・
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Prince William Held His Hands in ‘Fists’ and His Tension Was ‘Cranked up to 11’ Says Body Language Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the walkabout to honor Queen Elizabeth. One expert says Prince William seemed tense.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeopardy! fans express outrage over legacy player losing game for ‘one big reason’ after she astounds host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY! fans were outraged that Martha Bath, a 1-day champ with an amazing secret backstory, lost for what many said was an unfair reason. Before the shock loss, she astounded host Ken Jennings with a story about the game show. Jeopardy!'s shiny new season premiered on September 12th and alum...
Netflix has dropped its lawsuit against the creators of the unofficial 'Bridgerton' musical, reports say
The streaming giant did not say why it had ended legal action against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear after suing them in July, Deadline reported.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Congressman’s creepy Nia Long tweet
Things are not going well for American actress Nia Long. Her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, got suspended for the season on Friday after an “inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship” with a female staffer. Worse, the Celtics had known for months about Udoka cheating on...
Comments / 0