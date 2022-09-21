Canada reportedly set to lift vaccine requirements for people entering country, a move that would impact unvaccinated professional athletes

TORONTO, ONTARIO (AP) - Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the U.S. will make a similar move by Sept. 30.Unvaccinated travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.The official said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give final sign off on it but that the government...

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO