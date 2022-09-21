ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Canada reportedly set to lift vaccine requirements for people entering country, a move that would impact unvaccinated professional athletes

By Jeff Passan
ESPN
 4 days ago
ld59
3d ago

im candian,first generation born here, and i feel disgusted for my heritage,will never never go back to visit!! you have for ever lost my vacation dollars for life!!!!

44
Ken Castleberry
2d ago

Used to think it was full of the most peaceful and nice people around but now I see it was all a ruse. Both canada and australia really showed their true colors these past couple years.

33
Mary Dixon
3d ago

I want to Canada very often but will probably never ever go there again. what a horrible country it's become under their leadership

46
