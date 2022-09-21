Read full article on original website
Man dead after shooting in Moncrief area, says JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Moncrief area on Friday afternoon, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. JSO says around 1 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter call in the 4400 Block of Moncrief Road. Upon arrival, JSO says they located a man...
Update: JSO identifies 2 suspects in 2019 cold case murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been arrested following an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide-Cold Case Unit into a 2019 murder investigation. Police say in the early morning hours of Nov. 23, patrol officers responded to the report of an individual shot in the 2800 block of Flanders Street.
First Coast News
JSO: Woman dead after shooting at Argyle Forest hotel in Jacksonville
When they arrived, police say found a woman in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JFRD: 3 adults, 1 child taken to hospital after fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire on Jacksonville's Northside destroyed a home. JFRD responded to residential structure fire in the 600 block of Linwood Avenue early Saturday morning. Three adults and one child were taken to the hospital, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain...
Candlelight vigil held for father who was killed in Alderman Park area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of a 37-year-old father who was killed in an Alderman Park area shooting, on Thursday night. The vigil for Erik Fountano was held at 7:30 p.m. at 1015 Art Museum Drive. The community came to show support and love to the Fountano family.
2-year-old girl dead, teen seriously injured after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. The two children were crossing State Road A1A while walking to their home when they were hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Report: Palm Coast man allegedly pulls loaded gun on deputy in 'series of mistakes' during a traffic stop
PALM COAST, Fla. — 42-year-old Palm Coast man Jason Aaron Keel is facing four charges, including three felonies, after he pointed a handgun at a Sheriff’s corporal who pulled him over for a traffic violation Thursday night, according to a report from Flagler County Sheriff's Office. No shots...
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
Woman killed in Moncrief was recent grad with military aspirations, mom tells MAAD Dads
The woman killed earlier this week in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville has been identified by members of her family, according to a community organization. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says that Gabrielle Bolton died as a result of the incident. The group says her mother wanted to identify the 18-year-old in order to share with the community that her daughter's life mattered.
Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach. Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a...
Police: Two JSO corrections officers arrested, facing charges for battery on inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of two corrections officers following a reported altercation with an inmate. On August 11, the JSO Integrity and Special Investigations unit received word about a complaint against two officers, Micah Magwood and...
JSO: Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief area Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say officers responded to the 1500 block of West 33rd Street around 1 p.m. in response to a call for assistance from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot. A man in his 20s...
JSO: No foul play suspected after body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, this is being investigated as...
Police: Human remains found in Columbia County
Police say the remains were found near the county line of Columbia and Baker counties on a dirt road. Cause of death is currently unknown.
Clay County Sheriff’s joint narcotics sting dubbed ‘Operation Lucky 777s’ nets two men for trafficking
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Jason Setzer and Alvin "AJ" Mercado have been arrested by Clay County Sheriff's Office and charged with trafficking narcotics, according to a press release Wednesday from CCSO. As a result of the investigation, roughly 8.35 kilos of Fentanyl, enough to kill about four million...
'Someone shot my truck:' Northside neighbors react to house party that turned violent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kent Samaniego says Sunday's party at a rental home on the Northside was loud and at one point he heard fighting, but he didn't think it got out of control initially. “It seemed to settle down, so I didn’t call police because they were just partying...
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
Fentanyl trafficking operation shut down by Clay County Sheriff’s Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A potent yet lethal drug is becoming responsible for countless deaths throughout our nation. “You take a tip of this pencil, and you put a couple of grains of fentanyl on it that could kill somebody," said Sheriff Michelle Cook with the Clay County Sheriffs Office.
First Coast News
