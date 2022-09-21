ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1 million to support food security research in WV

By Christian Meffert
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced that $1,061,671 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) will be used to support West Virginia’s farmers and ranchers, as well as increase access to fresh produce.

The funding, as part of the NIFA Organic Transitions Program (ORG) and the NIFA American Rescue Plan Produce Prescription Program (PPR), will go into researching organic agricultural practices at West Virginia University (WVU) and the Fresh Choice Prescription Produce program at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

“Every West Virginian should have access to healthy, affordable food. I am pleased USDA is investing in WVU and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center to support our local farmers and ranchers, bolster our agricultural industry and provide food assistance to West Virginians in need,” said Senator Manchin. “Addressing food insecurity continues to be one of my top priorities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $749,999 – West Virginia University
    • The ORG provides funding to support farmers and ranchers who grow and market high-quality organic food and other products to further improve organic practices, increase food security, and enhance market competitiveness. The funding announced today will help to evaluate three manure management strategies: liquid cow manure, dry-stacked cow manure, and composted cow manure and its effect on weeds, pathogens, insect pests, yield, and profitability.
  • $311,672 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center
    • The PPR provides funding to projects that demonstrate and evaluate the impact of fresh fruit and vegetable intake. The program aims to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, reduce food insecurity, and reduce healthcare usage and costs. The funding announced today will support the Fresh Choice Prescription Produce program at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, which provides fruits and vegetables to adult patients who are Medicaid or SNAP eligible who are at risk of or diagnosed with heart disease or diabetes. This funding will also encourage healthy eating choices and nutrition classes.
