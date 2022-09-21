ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

Historic B-25 among aircraft returning to air show this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow returns this weekend, bringing with it a variety of both cutting-edge and vintage aircraft. The headliner is an F-35 Lightning II, a 5th-generation fighter jet. Along with its own aerial demonstration, it will briefly fly alongside a P-38 Lightning in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
State
Maryland State
City
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO

Mayor Suthers to present Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Dewey Reinhard, founder of the Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will present the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Richard "Dewey" Reinhard on Monday, Sept. 26. According to the Mayor's Office, Mr. Reinhard will receive the award in recognition of his contributions to the Colorado Springs community. Reinhard founded and organized the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976. The festival became one of the five largest balloon exhibitions in the country, the largest air show in Colorado, and it was named among the top 100 events in North America.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Us Coast Guard#The Us Military#The Us Space Force#The Us Air Force#The Us Coast Guard
KXRM

Peyton man sentenced for actions during U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (KXRM) — A man from Peyton has been sentenced for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 49-year-old Thomas Patrick Hamner of Peyton, will spend 30 months in prison, before he is placed on three years of supervised […]
PEYTON, CO
Westword

Marijuana Retailers Betting Big on Colorado Springs

Colorado's marijuana industry has been on a year-long slide, but business owners have high hopes that Colorado Springs can buck that trend. The second-biggest city in the state, Colorado Springs has over 100 medical marijuana stores — but its city council banned recreational sales before they began in Colorado in 2014. Now marijuana users and business owners alike are bullish on November 8 ballot measures that propose ending the ban and creating a 5 percent sales tax on recreational pot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Denver Gazette

Manitou to 'turn the money off,' reallocate urban renewal funds ahead of Colorado Springs pot vote

Manitou Springs is bracing for a major hit to its budget if Colorado Springs voters legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in November. "How much would we lose if marijuana passes in Colorado Springs? We don’t know. Nobody knows. It’s a matter of guesswork, but it’s probably substantial. It’s going to hurt, I think," Mayor John Graham said last month.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Partners in Housing board member shares a personal story about being homeless at event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Saturday, Partners in Housing held an event called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors." Partners in Housing is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides one year of transitional housing and supportive services for families experiencing housing crises or homelessness. The event was aimed at spreading awareness about the organization. One of the organizers said not many people know about one of their resource centers, the Colorado House.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Lumen8’s impressive views overshadow menu in Colorado Springs

Lumen8 Rooftop Social offers expansive views, but that doesn’t mean all is picture perfect. On the eighth floor of a Marriott-branded hotel downtown at Costilla and Tejon streets, the upscale restaurant delivers sprawling panoramas to the north and east and a west-facing (mostly-covered) patio. Given the potential to enjoy the city from such a vantage point, it was surprising to initially be taken to a table with a partially blocked view — especially since it wasn’t busy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)

The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy