Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KRDO
Historic B-25 among aircraft returning to air show this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow returns this weekend, bringing with it a variety of both cutting-edge and vintage aircraft. The headliner is an F-35 Lightning II, a 5th-generation fighter jet. Along with its own aerial demonstration, it will briefly fly alongside a P-38 Lightning in...
Peyton man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol
A 49-year-old man from Peyton was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend
(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
United to suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to LA
United Airlines will suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles starting Jan. 3. The change in service comes during ongoing pilot shortages, the recent arrival of Southwest to Colorado Springs and industry-wide challenges as airlines strive to return to pre-pandemic capacity levels, Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said.
KRDO
Mayor Suthers to present Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Dewey Reinhard, founder of the Labor Day Lift Off
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will present the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Richard "Dewey" Reinhard on Monday, Sept. 26. According to the Mayor's Office, Mr. Reinhard will receive the award in recognition of his contributions to the Colorado Springs community. Reinhard founded and organized the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976. The festival became one of the five largest balloon exhibitions in the country, the largest air show in Colorado, and it was named among the top 100 events in North America.
Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Peyton man sentenced for actions during U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (KXRM) — A man from Peyton has been sentenced for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 49-year-old Thomas Patrick Hamner of Peyton, will spend 30 months in prison, before he is placed on three years of supervised […]
Westword
Marijuana Retailers Betting Big on Colorado Springs
Colorado's marijuana industry has been on a year-long slide, but business owners have high hopes that Colorado Springs can buck that trend. The second-biggest city in the state, Colorado Springs has over 100 medical marijuana stores — but its city council banned recreational sales before they began in Colorado in 2014. Now marijuana users and business owners alike are bullish on November 8 ballot measures that propose ending the ban and creating a 5 percent sales tax on recreational pot.
KKTV
Deputies called to Widefield school south of Colorado Springs after ‘malfunction’ in lockdown alarm system
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local school Friday morning. This happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the Watson Junior High School in Widefield. A representative of District 3 told 11 News that the situation was not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local cat in the running to become America's Favorite Pet
A local Colorado Springs cat named Pluto is now in the running to become America's Favorite Pet with Animal Kingdom
Manitou to 'turn the money off,' reallocate urban renewal funds ahead of Colorado Springs pot vote
Manitou Springs is bracing for a major hit to its budget if Colorado Springs voters legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in November. "How much would we lose if marijuana passes in Colorado Springs? We don’t know. Nobody knows. It’s a matter of guesswork, but it’s probably substantial. It’s going to hurt, I think," Mayor John Graham said last month.
KKTV
Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KRDO
Partners in Housing board member shares a personal story about being homeless at event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Saturday, Partners in Housing held an event called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors." Partners in Housing is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides one year of transitional housing and supportive services for families experiencing housing crises or homelessness. The event was aimed at spreading awareness about the organization. One of the organizers said not many people know about one of their resource centers, the Colorado House.
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
Lumen8’s impressive views overshadow menu in Colorado Springs
Lumen8 Rooftop Social offers expansive views, but that doesn’t mean all is picture perfect. On the eighth floor of a Marriott-branded hotel downtown at Costilla and Tejon streets, the upscale restaurant delivers sprawling panoramas to the north and east and a west-facing (mostly-covered) patio. Given the potential to enjoy the city from such a vantage point, it was surprising to initially be taken to a table with a partially blocked view — especially since it wasn’t busy.
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)
The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
Comments / 3