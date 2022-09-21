ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita coalition helping to create safe, affordable banking options

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Wichita community leaders are working to provide safe and affordable banking options for people who normally may not use a bank. Bank On ICT, an initiative through the United Way of the Plains, brings together local financial institutions, government leaders and nonprofit organizations to help the community of people who are unbanked or underbanked.
Wichita sees increased gas prices despite statewide decline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re all being affected by high gas prices this year, and it’s making daily life more expensive. But, heading outside the city limits of Wichita, you might find a decline in prices. “We drive the smaller cars right now because it cost too much...
Busy weekend a benefit for Wichita’s economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for an indoor or outdoor event this weekend, there are plenty of options in and around Wichita. From the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base to the NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena, the number of events is in abundance.
Week of Sept. 26: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on the financial sector. MONDAY: Accounting Manager | Metal-Fab Inc | Wichita | $53,000-$85,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12107959 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related area • 2+ or more years of experience in a related area • Excellent written and verbal communication skills | Metal-Fab Inc has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
Water levels steady for Wichita area despite severe drought

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansas communities are asking residents to conserve water as this summer’s long stretch of hot, dry weather impacts water sources. The situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. An example is at the August City Lake where water levels are lower than usual, but overall in the area, water supplies are stable.
FF 12 Fact Check: Ad calls out Derek Schmidt’s record on school funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the race for Kansas governor, there is a specific focus placed on issues of education and schools. Ads for both parties hit on the issue, trying to support their specific candidate to the detriment of the other. For 12 News FactFinder, Shawn Loging is taking a look into claims made by a video supporting Democratic Governor Laura Kelly paid for by the Kansas Democratic Party. This follows 12 Factfinder’s previous look into claims made against Kelly in an ad supporting the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Where’s Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!. It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!
Fall feeling fades Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly and rainy first day of fall yesterday, we will begin clearing out this afternoon with warming temperatures. We will start the day off with temps in the 50s with scattered rain showers, primarily in south central Kansas. The light rain will continue through mid-morning. We will then begin clearing out clouds late this afternoon. We will be much warmer than yesterday with highs this afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Wichita group offers free naloxone to combat overdose deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday morning, Safe Streets Wichita handed out free naloxone, a life-saving medication to reverse an overdose. The group is working to provide resources and education to address the rise in fatal overdoses in Wichita and Sedgwick County. They partnered with Remedy Alliance for the People and...
REcan for NEXTGEN TV

Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. The Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in four years, the Frontiers in Flight air show is back in Wichita. Headlined by the Thunderbirds, the event brought people of all ages out to McConnell Air Force Base. It’s been a long-awaited return to Wichita for the thunderbirds making their...
Mild, a bit breezy Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures Sunday. It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. North winds will be a bit breezy over eastern Kansas.
Victory in the Valley holds annual cancer 5k & 2k fundraiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Victory in Valley celebrated 30 years of its “East Meets West Walk and Run” Saturday morning at Exploration Place. Victory in the valley is a cancer support organization serving all people with all cancers. The event raised money to help families with loved ones...
Summer-like today, cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a couple of days of below normal temperatures the system that produced that nice weather is moving out of the Plains and into the Great Lakes. The net result is more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast today. Under sunny skies temperatures will warm up quickly into the 80s and top out in the 80s and low 90s later this afternoon. Wind speeds will remain less than 15 mph.
Safe Streets Wichita hosting event to combat opioid crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to combat the opioid crisis in the community, Safe Streets Wichita is hosting a free Naloxone day this Saturday. Naloxone, which is often branded as Narcan, is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. The event lasts from 8-10 a.m. at...
Man injured in south Wichita duplex fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suffered minor injuries in a late Friday-morning fire to a duplex in south Wichita. Crews with the Wichita Department responded to the call made a little after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark Street, southwest of East Mount Vernon and Washington.
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
K-9 assists Wichita police in Texas fugitive arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-9 Major and his handler assisted U.S. Marshals and Wichita police officers in arresting a dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying at a Wichita hotel. Demetrius T. Carter, 48, of Lancaster, Texas, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He was also found...
Wichita Public Library’s ‘Amnesty Week’ starts Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to get lost materials back into circulation, the Wichita Public Library is giving customers who have long overdue library materials the opportunity to return them and have overdue fees waived. This chance comes with the library’s Amnesty Week, set for Sept. 26 – Oct. 2.
Where’s Shane? Derby High Homecoming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the first day of fall, which means homecoming for high schools is upon us!. This morning we’re out in Derby helping out before their homecoming parade tonight! Four different high school classes have been tasked with building their parade float today. We’re checking in with them, and we’ll help them put their creations together before the big event this evening!
