The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
The Weather Channel

Tropical Depression Nine Could Become Major Hurricane Threat For Florida

Tropical Depression Nine is tracking through the Caribbean Sea and may become a serious hurricane threat for the northwestern Caribbean and Southeast U.S. next week, including Florida. You have found an old version of the forecast for Tropical Depression Nine. For the latest on this system, please read our newer...
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
The Associated Press

Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup

CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. Storm surge could raise water levels there by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. While the storm was still lashing the archipelago late Tuesday, officials reported only a handful of downed trees and electric posts and no deaths. However, they noted that telecommunications on Grand Turk were severely affected. “Fiona definitely has battled us over the last few hours, and we’re not out of the thick of it yet,” said Akierra Missick, minister of physical planning and infrastructure development.
US News and World Report

Hurricane Fiona Slams Turks and Caicos as Category 3 Storm, Heads for Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) -Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Turks and Caicos Islands as a powerful Category 3 storm on Tuesday, dumping heavy rains and triggering floods on the Caribbean archipelago after cutting a path of destruction through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. U.S. officials said the storm...
wfit.org

Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact

Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona reaches Category 4 as it barrels towards Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona has become a Category 4 storm, with wind speeds up to 132 miles per hour, after crossing the Caribbean and heading into the northern Atlantic.The storm — the strongest and most destructive of the year so far in the Atlantic Ocean — is forecast to hit Bermuda on Thursday night and Canada over the weekend.Fiona will likely pass a little to the west of Bermuda, bringing tropical storm-force winds to the island.It is then expected to weaken before reaching Nova Scotia and Newfoundland but still has the potential to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever to...
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Hurricane Fiona marches through the Caribbean

LOIZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nelson Cirino was sleeping when the roof was blown off his home by Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico. “I had to run downstairs,” he said. The storm has been blamed for directly causing at least four deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where winds and torrential rain in Puerto Rico left a majority of people on the U.S. territory without power or running water.
The Weather Channel

Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath

Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
Axios

Deadly Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 3 storm

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm on Tuesday morning — packing 115 mph winds as it neared the Turks and Caicos Islands. Threat level: The deadly storm that's the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was continuing to unleash heavy rainfall and "life-threatening" flash flooding on Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic, per a National Hurricane Center 2am update.
