"This is a great weeknight steak recipe that uses easy-to-find herbs and a few kitchen essentials to really maximize flavor," says chef Hillary Sterling of Ci Siamo in New York City, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "Vincotto — literally 'cooked wine' in Italian — is an ingredient I always have on hand for quick marinades and sauces. If you can't find it at your local specialty store, a combination of equal parts balsamic vinegar and honey works well as a substitute. Sweet and tangy, it will impart a ton of flavor on the rib eye in a short time." Sterling's marinade tenderizes the meat and also adds intense flavor to the skillet-seared steak. The sugar in the marinade mixture, which comes from the tangy-sweet vincotto, caramelizes while the steak cooks, adding delicious char. A drizzle of fresh lemon juice just before serving brightens up the smoky, umami-rich steak alongside an herb-packed salsa verde and juicy spring onions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO