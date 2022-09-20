Read full article on original website
At home, I eat a lot of pasta. It's easy to store, easy to cook, and, with a little bit of knowhow, tastes great. Barilla — one of the world's best known pasta producers — understands the allure of making this Italian staple at home, and now, in honor of National Pasta Month (a.k.a. October), they're making it even easier for pasta lovers to eat as much as they want with their new Pasta Season Pack.
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
After the menu, the seating is the most important part of any dine-in restaurant experience. In my capacity as restaurant editor, I've spent hundreds of hours each year sitting down in nearly every type of seating arrangement possible: long velvet banquettes, austere wooden benches, tall barstools (often without footrests—why?!), and those metal slat-backed stacking chairs that not a single human being finds comfortable but that (alas) seem to be ubiquitous. More than once, I've ended a meal early because the seating was so uncomfortable.
"This is a great weeknight steak recipe that uses easy-to-find herbs and a few kitchen essentials to really maximize flavor," says chef Hillary Sterling of Ci Siamo in New York City, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "Vincotto — literally 'cooked wine' in Italian — is an ingredient I always have on hand for quick marinades and sauces. If you can't find it at your local specialty store, a combination of equal parts balsamic vinegar and honey works well as a substitute. Sweet and tangy, it will impart a ton of flavor on the rib eye in a short time." Sterling's marinade tenderizes the meat and also adds intense flavor to the skillet-seared steak. The sugar in the marinade mixture, which comes from the tangy-sweet vincotto, caramelizes while the steak cooks, adding delicious char. A drizzle of fresh lemon juice just before serving brightens up the smoky, umami-rich steak alongside an herb-packed salsa verde and juicy spring onions.
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
