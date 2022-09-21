Read full article on original website
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
krcrtv.com
Crews responding to vegetation fire north of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 9:00 p.m.:. According to the Shasta Trinity National Forest Service, the Hogback fire is burning in difficult-to-access terrain Northeast of Shasta Lake and South/Southwest of Big Bend. Smokejumpers have made it to the scene and have reported the fire at 0.25 acres. Crews are...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
krcrtv.com
New bike share program rolls into Redding
A new bike share program was announced at Redding's State of the City event yesterday. The program is starting with 70 electric bikes, spread over 120 bike docks throughout Downtown Redding. Shasta Living Streets Executive Director Ann Thomas hopes to see the program increase to 110 bikes and 190 docks soon.
krcrtv.com
'2022 Redding LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival' coming to Sundial Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — The 13th year of celebrating Redding pride kicks off. The "2022 Redding LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival" is happening this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sundial Bridge. The festivities are built around supporting and uniting the LGBTQIA+ community. There will be dinner,...
susanvillestuff.com
Darlene Louise Capps – July 13, 2022
In loving memory of Darlene Louise Capps March 24, 1943 – July 13, 2022. Darlene passed away at Mercy hospital in Redding, CA due to complications from a stroke. There is a memorial celebration to be held at the Diamond Mountain Casino on October 1, 2022 at 1:00p.m. till done. Any and all are welcome.
krcrtv.com
Power Outage planned for Weaverville, Junction City on Sunday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity Public Utilities District (PUD) announced their plans to cut power to the communities of Weaverville and Junction City on Sunday. Officials with Trinity PUD and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said the planned power outage will take place on Sun., Sept. 25, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
actionnewsnow.com
Black bear climbs tree in downtown Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. - Crews with the California Fish and Wildlife and Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a black bear climbing up a tree in a front yard near Olive Avenue. Authorities say that the bear may have been chased up the tree by a dog, who sustained minor...
shastascout.org
Meet Ian Hill For Redding City Council
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
krcrtv.com
Civil War reenactment coming to Historic Hawes Farm
REDDING, Calif. — The Historic Hawes Farm will serve as the setting for an American Civil War reenactment Sept. 24 and 25. The reenactment will represent the 72nd New York infantry, which fought the rebellion for three years at Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. Camps will open at 9 a.m. on...
krcrtv.com
Truck pulling 5th wheel veers off I-5 into embankment in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle off of I-5 around 3:30 this morning in Shasta county just north of the North Street onramp. The driver of the truck pulling a 5th wheel said he was heading from Los Angeles county to Oregon.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:04 p.m.] Lightning Preceded Power Outage That Affected Humboldt, Trinity & Mendocino Counties
Residents in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties are experiencing power outages with no estimated time of restoration. Just after 5 p.m. on September 20th, residents in Southern Humboldt began reporting outages across the region extending into southwestern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County. Power was quickly restored to areas in Garberville and Redway, however outlying areas near Miranda, Myers Flat, Alderpoint, Harris and Kettenpom and northern Mendocino were without power for close to an hour.
krcrtv.com
A bee-utiful weekend for a festival; 41st annual Honeybee Festival returns
Palo Cedro, CA — Saturday was a perfect day for one of Palo Cedro’s most storied community events. The 41st annual "Honeybee Festival" was back at the Bishop Quinn Catholic center. Kick-started with a morning pancake breakfast, the honey-themed fun includes a tractor parade, live music, food, face-paintings, and plenty of local vendors.
WATCH: Moment Sherri Papini realized detectives knew she was lying
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping, was recorded on camera inside an interrogation room the moment detectives dropped a bombshell on her web of lies. Papini, 39, of Redding, burst into tears when two detectives told her that they found her ex-boyfriend and he passed a […]
krcrtv.com
Cardigan Fun Walk at Anderson River Park for Mister Rogers' Day
ANDERSON, Calif. — It's going to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood this Saturday, and the neighborhood will be Anderson River Park where it's Mister Rogers' Day. Once again, the Anderson High School Band will get things started. This is the fourth-annual Cardigan Fun Walk and Day of...
krcrtv.com
Retired rock guitarist opens music studio in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Downtown Redding has added another new business: Sundial Studios, located off Yuba Street in what’s been dubbed “The Basement.”. The music studio is run by singer/songwriter and guitarist Jesse Lawson, who is known in the music industry for being a part of the popular rock band Sleeping with Sirens.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding State of the City address highlights funding, housing
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding community gathered for the annual State of the City address. Mayor Kristen Schreder highlighted how Redding used $18.7 million of coronavirus funding toward public safety, parks, youth programs and infrastructure. Schreder says Redding now has three firefighters on all of its fire engines and the...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police's new Bike Team: a unique spin on policing
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police's new Bike Team should really be rolling by the end of 2022—pun intended, of course. are on the way. But, for now, the team consists of just two officers: Ryan Frank and Chad Gross. As small as their team might be, Frank and Gross are an integral part of the Redding Police Department's (RPD) growing Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU).
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police looking for man involved in hit and run crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man who fled from the scene of a crash on North Market Street. At approximately 1:11 p.m. Friday, officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle collision between a 2016 Nissan sedan and a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck on North Market Street at Benton Drive.
