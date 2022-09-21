Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Employee injured after incident at Kan. tire plant has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of a man during an incident at a Topeka area business. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. 24 Highway, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. First responders learned...
Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school
Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
KidWind students travel to Topeka
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The students from Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen who won an award at the National KidWind Championships in San Antonio, Texas, were recognized at the capitol in Topeka Wednesday. The Hutchinson team was one of three Kansas KidWind teams that prevailed in regional contests, faced off...
Emporia State faculty waits for answers after firing of tenured professors
EMPORIA — Faculty leaders at Emporia State University are alarmed by their administration’s lack of clear direction following the sudden layoffs of 33 professors last week. Professors have unanswered questions about which programs will exist beyond the current school year, and what to tell current and prospective students.
