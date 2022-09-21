Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
cleveland19.com
Ohio GOP candidate pushes back on claim he ‘misrepresented his military service’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A candidate running for one of Ohio’s coveted congressional seats is pushing back against a recent news report claiming he misrepresented his military service. The Associated Press published an article Thursday that says J.R. Majewski was not deployed to Afghanistan for combat, but actually severed...
WBKO
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
13abc.com
US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is increasing the reward for information about a murder suspect who has ties to Toledo. According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19. U.S. Marshals says Brown...
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
13abc.com
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
GO 419: Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes, a small business in Perrysburg, has been making Ohio's signature chocolate-coated peanut butter balls since 1984. Currently employing about 30 people, Marsha's grew from humble beginnings to landing big deals with Cracker Barrel and Kroger. Their buckeyes can be ordered online and delivered...
13abc.com
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, 6-year-old Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park in Marble Head while on a Boy Scouts trip. People in his hometown of Gibsonburg say the loss is devastating and shocking. “We’re here for you, for the family, whatever you need. There’s a lot...
13abc.com
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
WTOL-TV
Man still in ICU after downtown Toledo assault in early September
Phong Tran is still in the ICU after an assault on Sept. 1. A neurosurgeon says Tran has only a 5% chance of survival.
mlivingnews.com
Toledo’s Longest Running Jazz Band Continues to Deliver Authentic New Orleans Sound
For over 50 years, bandleader and clarinetist Ray Heitger and his mates have been serving the area with the big brass sounds of classic New Orleans jazz with the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. Using the stylized moniker, “Jass”, harks back to over a century ago, the height of the Dixieland...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard Week 5
Adrian, MI – Week five of the Lenawee County high school football season had several games with wide margins. Here were the results:. Morenci @ Britton-Deerfield (Noon)
Teen arrested on gun charges at high school football game
A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
