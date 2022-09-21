ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

13abc.com

Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

GO 419: Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes, a small business in Perrysburg, has been making Ohio's signature chocolate-coated peanut butter balls since 1984. Currently employing about 30 people, Marsha's grew from humble beginnings to landing big deals with Cracker Barrel and Kroger. Their buckeyes can be ordered online and delivered...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

