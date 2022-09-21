ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rosie O’Donnell On The Reason For Her Fallout With Ellen DeGeneres

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcaK2_0i3cXJS700

American comedian and TV personality Rosie O’Donnell has come out to shed light on why she didn’t maintain a cordial friendship with Ellen DeGeneres after the latter had a specific conversation with TV host Larry King.

Appearing with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, O’Donnell, 60, claimed that that moment between DeGeneres and Cohen “hurt her feelings.”

O’Donnell’s conversation with Andy Cohen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMPRD_0i3cXJS700
RUN THE WORLD, ‘My Therapist Says…’, (Season 1, ep. 106, aired June 27, 2021). photo: Cara Howe / ©Starz / courtesy Everett Collection

O’Donnell told Cohen that she had invited DeGeneres on her talk show, but the same courtesy was not extended to her until the end of the 19th season. Surprised, the Bravo host asked, “Did they not ask [you to appear]?”

“No,” O’Donnell replied. “We had a little bit of a weird thing, and after my show went off the air and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen, and he said, ‘What ever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show went down the tubes! She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!'”

DeGeneres Denies Knowing O’Donnell

DeGeneres’s response came as a shock: she denied having any contact with O’Donnell, who told Cohen, “And Ellen said, and I’m quoting, ‘I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HS6l_0i3cXJS700
GOODBYE LOVER, Ellen DeGeneres, 1998, (c)Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

The former Rosie Show host recounts the playback of the scenario. “I was in bed with [ex-wife] Kelli [Carpenter], and I said, ‘Did I just hear that? Or was that a hallucination?’ And that’s what happened. And it hurt my feelings like a baby, And I never really got over it.”

Andy Cohen questions O’Donnell

Cohen wanted to clarify whether or not O’Donnell had been asked to be on DeGeneres’ show before it ended its run. She replies, “I was gonna go on for ‘SMILF,’ but I wanted to bring someone else with me so it was a little less awkward. They didn’t want to do that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17f91g_0i3cXJS700
TO A MORE PERFECT UNION: U.S. V WINDSOR, (aka TO A MORE PERFECT UNION: UNITED STATES V. WINDSOR), ©Ferradonna Features/courtesy Everett Collection.

The Celebrity Detox author concluded that she harbors no ill-feeling toward DeGeneres and hopes she has a smooth journey in her career, “I wish her all good things in her life and that she should be well.”

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Jennifer Hudson Feud Rumor: “Don’t Like How People Pit Us Against Each Other”

Kelly Clarkson may be filling Ellen DeGeneres‘ plum broadcast time slot, but she’s also facing fresh competition in the daytime talk show space. Clarkson, who is preparing to debut Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be joined in the daytime TV sphere by another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who competed on Idol in 2004 and placed as a finalist in the third season of the series, is launching her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this month. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Clarkson shut down any rumors of bad blood between herself and Hudson, sharing nothing but support...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Larry King
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Ellen Degeneres
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104

TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Bravo#American
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

Shunned Off Camera: Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Outcasted' By Fellow 'View' Co-Hosts After Heated Segment

Newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin got the cold shoulder from her fellow co-hosts on The View after a heated Hot Topics segment, RadarOnline.com has learned. Following their back-and-forth exchange during the September 8 taping, insiders claimed the conservative TV personality was "ignored" by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin when the show went to commercial breaks.OFFICIAL PORTRAITS OF THE OBAMAS UNVEILED: Former Pres. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama reunited with the Bidens to unveil their portraits – #TheView co-hosts question if Pres. Biden would welcome former Pres. Trump for his official portrait. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bY9kTYXtT1— The View...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy