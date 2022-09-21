ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Shake Shack to open second Oregon location in downtown Portland

It appears a second Shake Shack is coming to the Portland area. According to the burger chain’s website, they are now hiring for a restaurant manager at a new location on Burnside in downtown Portland, across the street from Powell's City of Books. The company submitted a land use application there back in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Almost 750 trees fall victim to serial tree cutter in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — Someone who's been cutting down trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail since August of 2021 is back at it. City of Gresham officials say around 50 more trees were felled in August, adding up to close to 750 trees, some as big as 70 to 80 feet tall and 20 inches in circumference.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland ranks among top coffee cities in the U.S.

Portland has once again ranked among the best cities in the U.S. for coffee. The accolade comes from Wallethub, which looked at things like prices, number of shops, and how many people drink coffee. The Rose City ranked fifth on their list for 2022. San Francisco took number one, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon recovery walk encourages action on addiction treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. — Organizers of an addiction recovery walk are pushing Oregon's leaders to act on treatment, while welcoming hundreds of people in Portland to gather for support. On Saturday morning, September 24, the advocacy group Oregon Recovers is hosting its 5th annual Walk 4 Recovery in Portland. This...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland to implement ShotSpotter pilot program to detect gunshots

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to move forward with a plan to implement a pilot program call ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter uses audio sensors on buildings or light poles to detect gunshots, pinpoint the location of gunfire, and alert police to where that location is. Portland’s community safety director...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Phelps Creek Vineyards

Enjoy winetasting in the beautiful Columbia River Gorge! Bob and Lynette Morus, owners of Phelps Creek Vineyards in Hood River, joined us to share a little about their wines. They focus on cool weather varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling grown on their estate vines. Phelps Creek Tasting...
HOOD RIVER, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead in Longview lake identified

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The man whose body was pulled from Longview’s Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday has been identified. His name is Mark Holt of Yakima, Washington. Longview police detectives say they believe he died by suicide but that the Cowlitz County coroner will make the official determination.
LONGVIEW, WA
KATU.com

Clackamas County mom delivers baby in car

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas County woman gave birth in her car this week while on the way to the hospital. Tristan Shuman said she was having contractions at home, when all of a sudden, she knew it was time go. She said it was a 30-minute drive...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police Bureau hires 20 new officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday introduced 20 new officers. That brings its current number of sworn members to 793. Prior to the group just hired, PPB was at its lowest staffing level since 1989. The new members will go through 18 months of training before...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Arts Academy Music Lessons

They're the largest music school in the Pacific Northwest! Tammy Hernandez met with David Martin, owner of Arts Academy, to learn how they’re teaching valuable skills and making beautiful music. Arts Academy has locations in Tigard, Happy Valley and they're coming soon to Wilsonville. For more information, visit artsacademy.com.
WILSONVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Three people hurt in crash in SE Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — Three drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Southeast Gresham early Thursday morning. The three-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. along Southeast Toutdale Road at the 282nd Avenue intersection. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said all three involved drivers were taken...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Salon offers styling for people in addiction, mental health recovery

TIGARD, Ore. — More than two dozen women sat down in the salon chair for a day of makeovers and support. All the clients had something in common: A history or experience with addiction, mental health struggle, and recovery. The 'Recovery Is Beautiful' event was hosted by the Mental...
TIGARD, OR

