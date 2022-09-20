Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin resumes annual University Choirs Dessert Evening
MARTIN, Tenn. – After a pause in annual scheduling, UT Martin will be holding the University Choirs Dessert Evening for the first time since 2019. The event is set for September 30 and October 1 at 7:00 with proceeds benefitting UT Martin Choral groups. The University Choirs Dessert Evening...
thunderboltradio.com
Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press
The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Vote to Not Fund a New or Consolidated School
The Obion County Commission has voted unanimously to not fund any new, or consolidated school efforts at this time. A Resolution against the funding was read and voted upon at Thursday’s meeting, following recent exploration by the Obion County School Board concerning a new consolidated Middle School in Troy.
thunderboltradio.com
WK&T awarded $12.3M grant to bring high-speed fiber internet to more of Weakley County
WK&T will use a $12.3 million state grant to bring high-speed fiber internet to more of Weakley County. The county is investing an additional $5.3 million, making the grand total invested $17.6 million dollars, which will fund 358 miles of buried fiber optic cables benefitting more than 2,200 residential locations.
Comments / 0