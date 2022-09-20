ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

UT Martin resumes annual University Choirs Dessert Evening

MARTIN, Tenn. – After a pause in annual scheduling, UT Martin will be holding the University Choirs Dessert Evening for the first time since 2019. The event is set for September 30 and October 1 at 7:00 with proceeds benefitting UT Martin Choral groups. The University Choirs Dessert Evening...
MARTIN, TN
Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press

The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
UNION CITY, TN
Obion County Commissioners Vote to Not Fund a New or Consolidated School

The Obion County Commission has voted unanimously to not fund any new, or consolidated school efforts at this time. A Resolution against the funding was read and voted upon at Thursday’s meeting, following recent exploration by the Obion County School Board concerning a new consolidated Middle School in Troy.
OBION COUNTY, TN

