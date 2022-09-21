ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: In Tehran, I was stopped by police – wearing the hijab should be a free choice

I remember when I first visited Iran. It felt like a world and culture very far away from my own, and, during my time there, I faced a moment that could have gone completely wrong. My family and I had decided to visit a marketplace in Tehran. During our stroll, we had to walk past a religious shrine to get to our destination. Now, to put things into perspective, I was completely covered. I wore a hijab, you couldn’t see a single strand of hair and I was also wearing an abaya (Islamic gown) – this was my choice...
PUBLIC SAFETY

