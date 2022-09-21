Post Malone has been admitted to hospital after “having a very difficult time breathing”.Last week, the “White Iverson” rapper tripped over on stage, bruising his ribs in the process.While he reassured fans that “everything is good” following the incident, on Saturday (24 September), Post cancelled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston at the last minute.In a post shared to his Instagram Story on Saturday (24 September), the musician wrote that he was struggling to breathe and experiencing “a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move”.“Boston, I love y’all so f***ing much,” Post wrote.“On tour, I usually wake...

