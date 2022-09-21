Read full article on original website
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run
Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall
As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players' Tribune. Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Mack Brown Furious With Officials: Fans React
Mack Brown had plenty to say to officials after a very questionable penalty call on fourth-and-goal that quickly resulted in six points for Notre Dame. The normally calm 71-year-old showed some of his fire on the sideline, throwing his hat and laying into a group of referees. Fans reacted to...
Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today
Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.
Post Malone admitted to hospital after ‘having a very difficult time breathing’
Post Malone has been admitted to hospital after “having a very difficult time breathing”.Last week, the “White Iverson” rapper tripped over on stage, bruising his ribs in the process.While he reassured fans that “everything is good” following the incident, on Saturday (24 September), Post cancelled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston at the last minute.In a post shared to his Instagram Story on Saturday (24 September), the musician wrote that he was struggling to breathe and experiencing “a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move”.“Boston, I love y’all so f***ing much,” Post wrote.“On tour, I usually wake...
Look: Miami Hurricanes Crowd Is Embarrassing
Interest in the Mario Cristobal-led Miami Hurricanes appears to be at an all-time low. A few thousands fans, and that's about it, showed up to watch Miami play Middle Tennessee. Can you blame them? A lackluster opponent will do that for crowd attendance. Still, interest in the Hurricanes was supposed...
Mario Cristobal Is Trending During Miami's Brutal Performance
Mario Cristobal is taking the arrows on social media as Miami is being handled by Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The Hurricanes find themselves down 24-10 at half, but Cristobal won't be catching a break from fans any time soon if things continue to go in the direction they're heading in right now.
College Football World Reacts To ABC's Split-Screen Disaster
College football fans were none too pleased with ABC's sports coverage on Saturday. In the middle of an ACC matchup between Wake Forest and Clemson, the network decided to cut in Aaron Judge's at-bat as he attempts to tie the AL home run record. Instead of seeing history, viewers missed...
Look: College Football Tailgate Looks Miserable
The Miami Hurricanes are living up to their name on Saturday. Before this afternoon's home matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, the tailgate scene outside of Hard Rock Stadium is absolutely brutal. Pouring rains and aggressive winds are ripping through the parking lot as fans prepare to cheer on their Miami squad.
