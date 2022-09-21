One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO