ABC6.com
Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A car struck a tree in Wellfleet sometime after 5 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Commercial Street near Railroad Avenue. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to serious but not life-threatening. The post Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer
One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
capecoddaily.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident. The post Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
thelocalne.ws
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Falmouth Police at stabbing scene, victim with life-threatening injuries
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police and Fire-Rescue rushed to a scene on Davisville Road about 6:30 PM. According to reports, one person suffered a stab wound and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital with life-threatening injuries. CWN will bring you further details as we get them. The post Breaking: Falmouth Police at stabbing scene, victim with life-threatening injuries appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Gas main break reported in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a natural gas main break in Chatham sometime before 10:30 AM Saturday. The break was reported on Doane Road off Old Harbor Road (Route 28). Fire crews evacuated houses in the area until National Grid could arrive to shut off the gas. Further details were not immediately available. The post Gas main break reported in Chatham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
Crews investigating fire in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Medford. The Medford Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home on Webber Street Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reports of...
fallriverreporter.com
26-year-old woman dies after gunshot wound, Taunton Police investigating
Prosecutors, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Taunton Police are actively investigating a suspicious death, which occurred last night in The City of Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that at approximately 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton Police received...
capecod.com
New details: Brewster firefighters respond to house fire
BREWSTER – From Brewster Fire: At 8:02 AM Thursday morning, Brewster Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on White Oak Trail. The fire was reported by a passer by who noticed smoke billowing from a front side window of the home. On arrival units found heavy smoke throughout the one-story private dwelling. An attack line was stretched from Squad 241 and firefighters quickly contained the fire to a first floor bedroom.
ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
capecoddaily.com
Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating […] The post Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Chief: 3 Massachusetts officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton, Massachusetts police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s police chief said. According to WFXT-TV, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced...
capecoddaily.com
Wood stove sparks small fire in Cotuit
COTUIT – A wood stove reportedly caused a small fire at a residence in Cotuit around 11 AM Saturday. The homeowner on Eisenhower Drive had put out the fire before crews arrived. Officials checked to make sure the fire hadn’t gotten into the walls of the house. No injuries were reported. The post Wood stove sparks small fire in Cotuit appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remembering 26-year-old who died from injuries sustained in shooting
Those who knew a 26-year-old that died Wednesday after being shot are in shock and disbelief wondering what happened. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Taunton Police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Colby Dowling, of Lakeville. Dowling was declared deceased at the scene.
capecoddaily.com
Upcoming Road Work in Sandwich on Route 130
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works will soon be performing soil borings which may impact traffic. The work will be done at the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The work will start on Monday, September 26 at 7am and will mostly take place in the road shoulders. Travel lanes are […] The post Upcoming Road Work in Sandwich on Route 130 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
