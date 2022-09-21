ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon math, english, science proficiency scores plummet during COVID-19

English, science and math proficiency scores in Oregon dropped dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to numbers released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday morning looking at state assessment results. School districts in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties did not buck the trend. Some...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Paramedics and EMTs wanted: Worker shortage impacts emergency services

A shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics has reached crisis levels. Emergency medical service workforce shortages are threatening public health and jeopardizing timely responses to health care emergencies. According U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, 11% of EMTs, paramedics and health technicians will leave the emergency medical services industry...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Crooked River, Ochoco Creek closed to fishing starting Saturday

PRINEVILLE, Ore.—Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes County discusses rural ADUs to fight housing crisis

As Deschutes County searches for ways to help with the housing crisis, one idea was discussed in a Public Hearing Thursday night. Senate Bill 391, passed in 2021, allows counties to have rural accessory dwelling units (ADUs). “This is Deschutes County’s attempt to craft that state program into a local...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping

The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend

Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Mobile showcase allows community to test drive electric cars, e-bikes

Start your engines…but keep the planet in mind. That was the goal of the Forth Mobile Showcase on Saturday, run by the Environmental Center in Bend and the nonprofit Forth, which seeks to provide equal opportunity for people to avail of electric transportation. Folks were welcome to come out...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors

A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

New Restaurant Coming To Old Mill District

The Old Mill District released info on who is replacing Flatbread Pizzeria that permanently closed. John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured

A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
BEND, OR

