▶️ Oregon math, english, science proficiency scores plummet during COVID-19
English, science and math proficiency scores in Oregon dropped dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to numbers released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday morning looking at state assessment results. School districts in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties did not buck the trend. Some...
▶️ Community gathers for Worrell Park’s 25th birthday amid uncertain future
It was a birthday they didn’t want to forget. A group of community members gathered at Worrell Park in Bend on Saturday for its 25th birthday, another chance for them to speak out against a plan to flatten the park and turn it into a parking lot. The plan...
Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend
For the second consecutive day, gas prices in Oregon have spiked more than 10 cents. The average price for regular unleaded is back above $5 per gallon in Bend. AAA reports the average price of gas statewide is $4.91. That’s up 11 cents since Friday and 22 cents since Thursday.
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
▶️ Paramedics and EMTs wanted: Worker shortage impacts emergency services
A shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics has reached crisis levels. Emergency medical service workforce shortages are threatening public health and jeopardizing timely responses to health care emergencies. According U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, 11% of EMTs, paramedics and health technicians will leave the emergency medical services industry...
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Deschutes County Planning Commission discusses rural ADU’s
As Deschutes County searches for ways to help with the housing crisis, one idea was discussed in a Public Hearing Thursday night. Senate Bill 391, passed in 2021, allows counties to have rural ADU’s. “This is Deschutes County’s attempt to craft that state program into a local program,” said...
Deschutes Public Library marks Banned Books Week with forum on ban impacts
Libraries are celebrating the freedom to read for “Banned Books Week.”. The Deschutes Public Library is holding an online panel focused on the impacts of banned and challenged books in Central Oregon. You can join on Facebook Thursday night 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at this link. Library officials...
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek closed to fishing starting Saturday
PRINEVILLE, Ore.—Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
▶️ Deschutes County discusses rural ADUs to fight housing crisis
As Deschutes County searches for ways to help with the housing crisis, one idea was discussed in a Public Hearing Thursday night. Senate Bill 391, passed in 2021, allows counties to have rural accessory dwelling units (ADUs). “This is Deschutes County’s attempt to craft that state program into a local...
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
Cedar Creek Fire: Deschutes Nat’l Forest opens access to Lava Lake and resort
The Deschutes National Forest has reduced the closure area for the Cedar Creek Fire Friday, allowing for recreation at Lava Lake and Lava Lake Resort for the first time in weeks. However, campgrounds at Lava Lake and Little Lava Lake remain closed. DNF said those reductions are in the northern...
▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend
Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
▶️ Nonprofit providing beds to local kids is losing space, needs new home
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that provides new beds for children in need to ensure they never have to sleep on the floor, says it’s in desperate need of a new space to work in Deschutes County. The organization says the company that has provided space for SHP...
▶️ Mobile showcase allows community to test drive electric cars, e-bikes
Start your engines…but keep the planet in mind. That was the goal of the Forth Mobile Showcase on Saturday, run by the Environmental Center in Bend and the nonprofit Forth, which seeks to provide equal opportunity for people to avail of electric transportation. Folks were welcome to come out...
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway
A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said. The post Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway appeared first on KTVZ.
New Restaurant Coming To Old Mill District
The Old Mill District released info on who is replacing Flatbread Pizzeria that permanently closed. John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District.
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
