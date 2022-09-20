ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Vertex is deepening its penetration of the cystic fibrosis therapy market, and it'll soon diversify. Apple has strong recurring cash flows from its base of loyal iPhone customers, among other sources.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

The average bear market lasts just around nine months. The Federal Reserve said interest rates would continue to rise, indicating more headwinds for the stock market. Cyclical stocks and growth stocks should experience a rebound when market sentiment improves.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

Shopify completed a 10-for-1 stock split in June, and Alphabet followed with a 20-for-1 split in July. Money manager Jim Simons started a position in Shopify in the second quarter. Money manager Chris Hohn added to his stake in Alphabet in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

MercadoLibre has an enormous opportunity in its markets. It's been profitable during most quarters and used its cash to scale.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

AbbVie's immunology and neuroscience portfolios should ensure long-term revenue growth. Procter & Gamble's brand strength has kept revenue climbing even through difficult times. Coca-Cola's free cash flow level shows the company has what it takes to keep rewarding investors with dividends.
STOCKS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?

Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?

The iPhone makes up the biggest portion of Apple's revenue. Its base models are usually the best-selling iPhones in the yearly lineup. However, this year it's the Pro models that are selling like hotcakes.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13

The Social Security COLA is tied to incoming inflation numbers. However, seniors should think twice about rooting for a higher number.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys For 2022 and Beyond

AbbVie's lineup is well-positioned to deliver even after Humira loses patent protection. Gilead should get back on track as the pandemic subsides and new products earn approval.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Cardano?

A major upgrade from Cardano, known as the Vasil hard fork, will bring huge benefits in terms of performance and scalability. However, there has been little to no speculative froth from investors heading into the September upgrade. With such low expectations, Cardano is poised to over-deliver. Its developer ecosystem continues
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Chewy is building a more profitable e-commerce business to generate long-term returns for investors. Down 71% from its high, e-commerce superstar Revolve is fueling new shopping trends. A reopening economy is not stopping Roblox from gaining customers.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why XRP Ripped Higher on Friday

XRP is gaining on speculation, with the token popping this month.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

Nvidia announced some new graphics chips -- and some new prices -- this week. Consumers are wondering why prices are so high, and Nvidia's CEO is blaming the collapse of Moore's Law.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Imax Stock Flopped This Week

Many are spooked about the immediate future of consumer spending. Movie tickets, particularly to premium offerings like Imax's, are among the most discretionary items on personal budgets.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why MBIA Stock Dropped 14.5% This Week

It may have also been caught up in the sell-off following the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week

The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates, making it tougher for companies like Invitae to raise cash.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Where Will Apple Be in 5 Years?

Warren Buffett says Apple is one of the best businesses in the world. The iPhone may not be the only reason the stock can continue outperforming. The stock is down, providing investors an opportunity to buy the dip.
