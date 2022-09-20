Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
Vertex is deepening its penetration of the cystic fibrosis therapy market, and it'll soon diversify. Apple has strong recurring cash flows from its base of loyal iPhone customers, among other sources. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market
The average bear market lasts just around nine months. The Federal Reserve said interest rates would continue to rise, indicating more headwinds for the stock market. Cyclical stocks and growth stocks should experience a rebound when market sentiment improves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying
Shopify completed a 10-for-1 stock split in June, and Alphabet followed with a 20-for-1 split in July. Money manager Jim Simons started a position in Shopify in the second quarter. Money manager Chris Hohn added to his stake in Alphabet in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
MercadoLibre has an enormous opportunity in its markets. It's been profitable during most quarters and used its cash to scale. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
AbbVie's immunology and neuroscience portfolios should ensure long-term revenue growth. Procter & Gamble's brand strength has kept revenue climbing even through difficult times. Coca-Cola's free cash flow level shows the company has what it takes to keep rewarding investors with dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?
Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales. You’re reading a free article...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?
The iPhone makes up the biggest portion of Apple's revenue. Its base models are usually the best-selling iPhones in the yearly lineup. However, this year it's the Pro models that are selling like hotcakes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13
The Social Security COLA is tied to incoming inflation numbers. However, seniors should think twice about rooting for a higher number. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys For 2022 and Beyond
AbbVie's lineup is well-positioned to deliver even after Humira loses patent protection. Gilead should get back on track as the pandemic subsides and new products earn approval. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy Cardano?
A major upgrade from Cardano, known as the Vasil hard fork, will bring huge benefits in terms of performance and scalability. However, there has been little to no speculative froth from investors heading into the September upgrade. With such low expectations, Cardano is poised to over-deliver. Its developer ecosystem continues...
Motley Fool
Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Chewy is building a more profitable e-commerce business to generate long-term returns for investors. Down 71% from its high, e-commerce superstar Revolve is fueling new shopping trends. A reopening economy is not stopping Roblox from gaining customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Why XRP Ripped Higher on Friday
XRP is gaining on speculation, with the token popping this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today
Nvidia announced some new graphics chips -- and some new prices -- this week. Consumers are wondering why prices are so high, and Nvidia's CEO is blaming the collapse of Moore's Law. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Imax Stock Flopped This Week
Many are spooked about the immediate future of consumer spending. Movie tickets, particularly to premium offerings like Imax's, are among the most discretionary items on personal budgets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
Why MBIA Stock Dropped 14.5% This Week
It may have also been caught up in the sell-off following the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike on Wednesday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 110% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Roku has been thumped by a combination of macroeconomic factors. Yet the company has two powerful tailwinds that will soon drive the stock higher. More than one Wall Street investment bank is betting on strong gains for Roku stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week
The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates, making it tougher for companies like Invitae to raise cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Where Will Apple Be in 5 Years?
Warren Buffett says Apple is one of the best businesses in the world. The iPhone may not be the only reason the stock can continue outperforming. The stock is down, providing investors an opportunity to buy the dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Comments / 0