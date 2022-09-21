Read full article on original website
Wall over Toms River East - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Hartz scored the sole goal of the game to lead Wall to a 1-0 win over Toms River East, in Toms River. Saige Santa Cruz recorded three saves to earn the shutout for Wall (5-1). Addison Husenica made 11 saves for Toms River East (2-3-1).
Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
Freehold Township over St. John Vianney - Field hockey recap
Samantha Martinho made four saves in net to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Freehold Township over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Jeannette Norton and Avery Cirillo scored goals for Freehold Township (4-3). Taylor Schlein made seven saves to lead St. John Vianney (3-4).
Boys soccer: Petillo paces Wall’s second-half rally over Toms River East
Jake Petillo finished with a goal and an assist as Wall Township rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toms River East Saturday. Michael Southwell also scored for Wall (4-2-1) which won its third in a row. James Damiano picked up an assist. Tommy Renkin scored for Toms River East (1-2-2).
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2.
No. 10 TR North scores 40 points for the 4th game in a row, rolls over Long Branch
Junior quarterback Micah Ford threw two touchdown passes (his third and fourth of 2022) and ran for two others (his 11th and 12th) and No. 10 Toms River North remained nearly unstoppable on offense with a 42-7 victory over Long Branch in Long Branch Saturday. Toms River North improved to...
Field hockey: No. 7 Haddonfield falls to Archbishop Spalding (Md.) at Max Field Hockey National Invit.
Haddonfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 3-0 loss at the hands of Archibishop Spalding (MD.) at the Mac Field Hockey Invitational at Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, PA. Archbishop Spalding led 1-0 at the half and scored in the third and fourth quarters. Moira Geiger made 14...
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
WW-PS fell to 1-7.
Haddon Heights defeats Penns Grove to extend winning streak (PHOTOS)
In the past, Chris Lina's football teams at Haddon Heights might have struggled on the opening drive of the game and never recovered mentally. When it happened on Saturday at Penns Grove, the Garnets showed no signs of frustration. In fact, they had an answer right away. Haddon Heights...
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap
Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
Trinity Hall over Red Bank Regional in OT - Girls soccer recap
Reilly Sullivan posted a goal and an assist to lead Trinity Hall to a 2-1 extra time win over Red Bank Regional, in Little Silver. Trinity Hall (2-3-2) scored a tying goal in the second half, and the winning goal in the first extra time. Aubrey Scoble also scored in...
South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1).
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
No. 5 West Essex falls to team from Texas in national tournament - Field hockey recap
Abby Zanelli saved all but one of eight shots as West Essex, No. 5 in NJ.com's Top 20, lost, 1-0, to St. John's (Texas) in the Max Field Hockey National Invitational at Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, PA. West Essex (7-1) outshot the Houston school by 35-8.
Field hockey: No. 13 Kent Place falls to Crestwood (Pa.) at Max Field Nat’l Invitational
Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 2-1 loss at the hands of Crestwood (PA) a the Max Field National Invitational at Provings Grounds in Conshohocken, PA. Sophia Miller scored for Kent Place (5-3) off an assist by Fiona McSweeney.
Girls soccer: Shawnee remains perfect behind Tepes in victory over Haddonfield
Julia Tepes scored twice as Shawnee remained undefeated through seven games with the 4-2 win over Haddonfield Saturday. Mackenzie McCready and Eva Matesich also scored for the Renegades (7-0). Avery Kornafel added an assist. Allison Tighe and Allison Baxter scored for the Bulldawgs (4-3) while Sammie Gallo and Ava Keenan...
No. 11 Shore over Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap
Maggie McCrae struck twice as Shore, No. 11 in NJ.com's Top 20, won at home, 4-1, over Haddon Heights. Maddie Malfa and Anne Kopec each added a goal for Shore (6-1), which led 2-1 at the game's midpoint. Isabella Ferrante scored in the first period for Haddon Heights...
Field hockey: Cosenza’s OT goal keeps St. Rose’s season unblemished with win over Midd. North
Cecelia Cosenza netted an overtime goal to push St. Rose to a 1-0 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept St. Rose unbeaten at 7-0. The goal came in the first overtime and Sophia Scrofine had the assist. Midd. North fell to 4-4.
Boys soccer: Durling, Steinert top Hightstown in overtime for third straight win
Colin St. John set up Anthony Durling for the game-winning goal in overtime as Steinert got past Hightstown Saturday, 2-1. Durling also scored in the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Nick Vernon assisted on the goal for the Spartans (7-1) who won for the third straight game.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
