ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap

Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap

Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Sports
Manalapan Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap

Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Goldsmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Patriots
NJ.com

Notre Dame over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Field hockey recap

Amanda Dressel and Isabella Antosiewicz provided the goals as Notre Dame won at home, 2-0, over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Adeline Ihlefeld earned the shutout with 10 saves for Notre Dame (4-1), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. West Windsor-Plainsboro North is now 2-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
WINDSOR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy