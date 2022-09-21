Read full article on original website
EPD: Armed standoff suspect clutches child during surrender
The Evansville Police Department says officers got into a standoff after a man with a gun allegedly beat a woman and holed himself inside a southside home.
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night. Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers...
Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.
KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business
WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
wevv.com
Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky
Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
104.1 WIKY
Drugs Found In Vehicle Parked At Walmart
Jasper police were tipped off that two people were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. Officials says a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The owners were found at the Arby’s where authorities found meth and a syringe in the parking lot. More...
Teen arrested at high school football game, deputies say
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says an incident at a North Posey football game led to a teenager’s arrest. The sheriff’s office posted about it on social media Saturday, a day after the incident happened. Before the football game Friday night, a 17-year-old allegedly was involved in an “altercation” on […]
14news.com
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment after a death of a toddler back in Oct. 2021. According to court documents, Arcinial Watt and Jazmyn Brown are being charged with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
14news.com
PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile...
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
wrul.com
Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon
A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
14news.com
Police investigating shots fired Monday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to reports of shots fired Monday night in the 3900 block of Covert Ave. It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Officers were on scene for a few hours. They say several shell casings were found, and one car and an apartment were...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
wevv.com
HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson
Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
wevv.com
Multiple houses struck by gunfire in Evansville
Evansville police were on the scene of a shots fired call in the 1100 block Corregidor Circle Tuesday evening. Dispatch confirms the first call came in just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors on scene tell 44News they heard multiple shots. We know at least two houses were hit. We are...
Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case
(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
