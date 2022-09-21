Read full article on original website
Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
Boys soccer: Durling, Steinert top Hightstown in overtime for third straight win
Colin St. John set up Anthony Durling for the game-winning goal in overtime as Steinert got past Hightstown Saturday, 2-1. Durling also scored in the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Nick Vernon assisted on the goal for the Spartans (7-1) who won for the third straight game.
Girls soccer: Two goals by Bjorndahl direct Point Pleasant Boro past Monmouth
Madison Bjorndahl netted a pair of goals as Point Pleasant Boro remained undefeated following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Monmouth. Anna McCourt added a goal and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-0). Kyleigh Cilento and Annabella Ryan each picked up helpers. Ava Bjorndahl made five saves for the shutout.
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap
Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
No. 2 Freehold Township over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Gaby Parker put in two goals to lead Freehold Township, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 7-0 victory on the road over Shore. Kayla Wong, Ainsley Moy and Hailey Santiago each tallied a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (7-1). Shore is now 1-6. The N.J....
Boys soccer: Darbo and Kovalchuk carry Sayreville past Woodbridge
Goals by Kofi Darbo and John Kovalchuk carried Sayreville to a 2-1 victory over Woodbridge Saturday. Victor Osei-Mensah and Eric Sadlocha had assists for Sayreville (5-3) which won for the third game in a row. Jaden Espinar scored for Woodbridge (5-3) with Marco Faria Dasilva getting the assist. The N.J....
Freehold Township over St. John Vianney - Field hockey recap
Samantha Martinho made four saves in net to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Freehold Township over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Jeannette Norton and Avery Cirillo scored goals for Freehold Township (4-3). Taylor Schlein made seven saves to lead St. John Vianney (3-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap
Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
No. 10 TR North scores 40 points for the 4th game in a row, rolls over Long Branch
Junior quarterback Micah Ford threw two touchdown passes (his third and fourth of 2022) and ran for two others (his 11th and 12th) and No. 10 Toms River North remained nearly unstoppable on offense with a 42-7 victory over Long Branch in Long Branch Saturday. Toms River North improved to...
Demarest rallies late to win over Old Tappan - Field hockey recap
Ava Swernemann scored two goals in the final period to provide Demarest with a 2-1 win on the road over Old Tappan. Wasser Mia saved six shots to preserve the victory for Demarest (1-5), which trailed 1-0 at the end of the first quarter. Melissa Brennan found the net for...
Pascack Valley defeats St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys soccer recap
Dan Lin, Steven Gifford, Adrain Pilet, and Sean Stewart each scored a first-half goal to lead Pascack Valley past St. Joseph (Mont.) 6-2 in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (4-2-1) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Chris Londono also had a score.
South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Girls soccer: Emerson Boro defeats Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational Preliminary round
Kylie Grompone scored the game-winning goal for 35th-seeded Emerson Boro to capture a 3-2 overtime victory over 30th-seeded Dwight-Morrow in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Invitational in Emerson. Trailing 1-0 entering the second half, Dwight-Morrow (3-3-1) scored two goals to send the game into an extra period. Ally...
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3. The N.J....
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2. The N.J. High School...
Girls soccer: Pieklo perfect in goal as Pequannock blanks St. Elizabeth
Emma Pieklo made eight saves in goal for the shutout as Pequannock blanked St. Elizabeth Saturday, 6-0. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals. Shayla Osmanski, Alex Ortega, Riley DeCumber and Alex Molisso also scored for Pequannock (7-0-1). St. Elizabeth dropped to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Mountain Lakes over Chatham - Field hockey recap
Carolina Floreno dished out two assists to lead Mountain Lakes during a 3-1 victory over Chatham in Chatham. Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at one. Hannah Lees and Emma Roldan scored goals in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Mountain Lakes (7-0). Brooke DiBiase got Chatham...
Boys soccer: Degaona’s effort in goal preserves Perth Amboy’s shut out of Colonia
Logan Degaona recorded three saves as Perth Amboy shut out Colonia Saturday, 2-0. Joan Sousa and Hernan Urgiles scored for Perth Amboy (4-3) which snapped a two-game losing streak. Anthony Rodriguez and Franklin Herrera had the assists. Colonia fell to 3-4-1 following its third loss in a row. The N.J....
