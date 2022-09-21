ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

Somerville defeats Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Marchese scored twice to lead Somerville past Hillsborough 3-2 in Hillsborough. Tied at one entering the second half, Somerville (6-2) outscored Hillsborough 2-1 to earn the win. Somerville’s Miles Hubbard and Angel Espino also netted one while Jake Cohen made 12 saves. Tayden White notched two assists. Arnav...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Pascack Hills over Dwight-Englewood - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminaries

Emily Sailer scored twice as tenth-seed Pascack Hills defeated 22nd-seed Dwight-Englewood, 4-1, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Montvale. Abbey Roche and Reece Benisatto tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Pascack Hills (4-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Lillian Moncion scored for Dwight-Englewood (4-3).
MONTVALE, NJ
Demarest defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Andrew Dunne had a goal and two assists to lead Demarest past Bergenfield 3-0 in Bergenfield. Andrew Dunne’s goal in the first minute gave Demarest (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead before it pulled away in the second half with two more scores. Connor Shea and Kurt Onal also recorded a...
DEMAREST, NJ
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap

Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
WESTWOOD, NJ
North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
KINNELON, NJ
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Brianna Starling made four saves as Wayne Valley earned a shutout victory over Clifton 5-0 in Wayne. Megan Jozak finished with two goals and one assist as Danielle Joyner scored one goal and dished out an assist. Wayne Valley (6-1) finished with 15 shots on goal while Clifton (3-5) sent...
WAYNE, NJ
Our Lady of Mercy over Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap

Tory Ravoni kept Our Lady of Mercy unbeaten, scoring the only goal of a 1-0 victory over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester. Our Lady of Mercy (5-0) made it difficult for Gloucester Tech (3-5) to find a rhythm offensively. Lauren King was credited with an assist while Julia Tola made even...
NEWARK, NJ
Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap

Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal. The N.J....
MADISON, NJ
Wallkill Valley edges Lenape Valley - Field hockey recap

Sarina Sanders and Fisher Olivia converted feeds from Kellie Roth to provide Wallkill Valley with a 2-1 road win over Lenape Valley. Antonella Ferrari stopped 11 shots to preserve the win for Wallkill Valley (5-2-1), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Ella Gomez found the net in the...
STANHOPE, NJ
Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
EDISON, NJ
Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap

Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Girls soccer: No. 3 Rutgers Prep shuts out Franklin

Addison Halpern and Olivia Robinson each scored to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Franklin, in Somerset. The win kept Rutgers Prep unbeaten at 6-0. Syrai Parker made one save to earn the shutout. Franklin fell to 2-5. The N.J. High...
FRANKLIN, NJ
