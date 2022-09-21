Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem Rent Increase Among Highest in Nation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Single-family home rent in Winston Salem has been rising. "I do think 1,300 is fairly expensive for how far away we live from downtown but beggars can't be choosers," said recent lessee Ailey Laing. But Laing is used to seeing it. "Unfortunately I think that just...
Hobbs Road Closed Temporarily in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police want the public to be advised that Hobbs Road is closed for now between Clover Lane and Sage Drive due to power lines down. Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
Bethabara Pointe Circle Shooting Hospitalizes One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 9:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported fight in progress and discharging of firearms at 705 Bethabara Pointe Circle involving 30-40 subjects in a parking lot. Upon arrival, Officers were unable to locate anyone who was involved in the alleged fight and gunfire....
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daniel Lloyd Donald Ferguson
UPDATE: Ferguson has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Lloyd Donald Ferguson. Ferguson, a 30-year-old white male, is 5’09 and weighs 150lbs. He has brown hair (waist length in a ponytail) and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark shirt with blue jeans and wearing a ball cap around 4:40 pm in the 3200 block of Valley Road. He left on foot and his direction of travel is unknown.
Assault in Greensboro Under Investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 3:35 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place in reference to an aggravated assault. One victim was located and taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
BB Gun Confiscated at Eastern Alamance High
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — After a threatening text message this morning at Eastern Alamance High School, a BB gun was confiscated. This all occurred prior to the school day starting on Thursday, thus there was no need for a lockdown. Parents are asked to please talk to their kids...
Public forum held to educate hunters about fatal disease in deer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This evening, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission held the first of three public forums regarding a fatal transmissible disease found in deer. “We want to know what we have to do by the law,” said forum attendee Greg Blakely. It’s called Chronic Wasting Disease...
Youth center in Burlington makes a safe space for those in the community
Burlington nc — If you can dream it you can achieve it, that's the motto of Alamance county youth center lives by. Gate City Dream Center was established 8 years ago in a church the center has grown over the years. The center wants to provide an outlet for children and those in the community by providing them with countless opportunities and activities to participate in such as soccer, wrestling, ESL, computer classes, and more. Maria Hernandez started out as a volunteer at the center but now she's made this her full-time career, she said working at the center is truly fulfilling.
Man in Detention Center Found with Escape Tool
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) charged a resident of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC) with possession of an escape tool. On Thursday, an Officer working a Housing Unit within the FCLEDC witnessed a resident walk out of his locked cell. At the...
2 dead, four injured in early morning apartment fire, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An early Friday morning fire at the Bethabara Gardens Apartments on Hickory Knoll Drive left two dead and four injured according to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.. The fire started around 1:25 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Doctors give ok for taking flu shot and COVID vaccine together
"It is the time of the year," said Clement Ebhodaghe, doctor and owner of Adler Pharmacy. Ebhodaghe recommends that people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. "Yes, as you can see I still wear mine," said Ebhodaghe. He says the best way to prevent getting...
