Burlington nc — If you can dream it you can achieve it, that's the motto of Alamance county youth center lives by. Gate City Dream Center was established 8 years ago in a church the center has grown over the years. The center wants to provide an outlet for children and those in the community by providing them with countless opportunities and activities to participate in such as soccer, wrestling, ESL, computer classes, and more. Maria Hernandez started out as a volunteer at the center but now she's made this her full-time career, she said working at the center is truly fulfilling.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO