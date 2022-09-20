Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
ctexaminer.com
Cheshire Town Council Pushes a ‘Break-the-Bank’ Agenda on Schools
The town council is disregarding their oath of office by allowing and pushing a break-the-bank financial agenda that will break many homeowners, businesses and finances in these most — and in the future — trying times. The $540 million price tag for “unneeded” new schools has already increased...
ctexaminer.com
What is Going on With Stamford’s Zoning Board?
What is going on with the zoning board? HOW could they pass 222-12 and 222-13 and put into passing 222-14, WITHOUT the water report that is to be presented September 26, 2022?. They passed 222-112, and 222-13 and put into final discussion 222-14 WITHOUT THE REPORT FROM Aquarium being presented September 26, 2022. WE can only water our lawns and gardens TWICE a week!! Passing All of these zoning changes WITHOUT ALL of the reports is concerning and UNETHICAL.
ctexaminer.com
Little Agreement as Simmons Meets with Glenbrook Residents Before Oct. 3 Vote
STAMFORD – Glenbrook residents waving signs and chanting through bullhorns outside a meeting hall – and those who spoke passionately inside – did not appear to change Mayor Caroline Simmons’ mind about selling their community center to build housing. And Simmons did not appear to convince...
Register Citizen
Ex-New Haven chief was in running to helm Bridgeport police
BRIDGEPORT — Those advocating for an outsider to take over the city's police force got disappointing news this week when the three finalists, all insiders, were announced Wednesday: Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and just-retired Captain Roderick Porter. In recent days many in and outside of Mayor...
Race emerges as issue among the Black candidates vying for 5th District Congressional Seat
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The race for Congress in the fifth district is expected to be the most competitive in the state. The district covers most of western Connecticut and includes cities like New Britain, Waterbury, and Danbury.Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes is being challenged by Republican George Logan for the fifth district seat in […]
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé
GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
Parking Change OK’d For Dixwell Plaza Redo
Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers won permission to scrap a too-costly underground parking garage in exchange for a larger temporary surface parking lot in their ongoing effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood. They won approvals for that parking-related change in plans Wednesday night during...
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges
BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
Silver Lane projects set to build
EAST HARTFORD — Two major developments in the Silver Lane Corridor have been approved by the town, allowing them to seek permits and start building. The Concourse Park residential development, to be built on the old Showcase Cinemas site, was approved at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 14.
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
NewsTimes
Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road
DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
Register Citizen
Greenwich investigates allegation of beach parking pass 'scam' after complaint hits social media
GREENWICH — The town is investigating after a resident complained that a town employee in the ticket booth at Greenwich Point Park improperly charged a visitor cash for an unnecessary parking pass — an allegation that caught attention on social media. David Mickelson told Greenwich Time that he...
Register Citizen
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan
EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Struggles to Find Fair Formula to Promote Diversity Among City Firefighters
Stamford fire officials may be in a situation similar to one that entangled their counterparts in New Haven nearly two decades ago. In promoting firefighters, officials may be discriminating against some to avoid discriminating against others. The New Haven dispute began in 2003, when 77 firefighters took a promotion exam...
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
trumbulltimes.com
One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
16 Condos OK’d For City Point
A Stratford-based builder won permission to construct 16 more condos in City Point as part of the final phase of development for the Breakwater Bay Condominiums. Local land-use commissioners granted that approval Wednesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission, which was held online via Zoom.
Hamden Community Center Pitch Takes Shape
The possibility of a federally funded community center for Southern Hamden is starting to take shape, as town officials sketch out budgets and begin the process of reaping resident input. During a Tuesday night Legislative Council meeting, council and community members heard more about a preliminary proposal to relocate a...
ctexaminer.com
Expanded Student Loan Cancellation for Public Service Workers Set to Expire Oct. 31
A federal student loan forgiveness waiver for public service workers — including teachers, nurses, workers at nonprofits, and state and municipal employees — is expiring on Oct. 31. The program, which has no income limit and no cap on the amount of debt that can be forgiven, has...
ctexaminer.com
Press and Civil Liberties Groups Respond to Tong Request to Project Veritas
Although a number of press and civil liberties organizations declined to weigh in on a recent written request by the Office of Attorney General William Tong that Project Veritas retain documents relevant to its recent hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland, those who agreed to comment said that as long as the group was treated as any other news operation, the request was proper.
