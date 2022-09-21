Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review
Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
Stone Temple Pilots Albums Ranked
"I'm not saying we're better than everybody else," Scott Weiland told RIP magazine in 1994, "but we're a completely different entity than anyone else." It may sound like a bit of chest-puffing self-promotion — what band doesn't want to think they're unique? But Stone Temple Pilots needed this sort of instinct to survive. Starting with their multiplatinum 1992 debut, Core, they were swiftly written off as grunge copycats by critics who failed to notice the nuance and sophistication of their songwriting. Granted, that album's murky riffs and overtly macho posture weren't doing them any favors. But Weiland's confidence was justified.
Stadium Tour Proved Rock Is Not Dead, Says Rikki Rockett
Poison drummer Rikki Rockett argued that the success of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett proved rock music wasn’t dead. The road trip ended on Sept. 9, with plans for similar performances to take place in other parts of the world next year. The North American run is reported to have made around $5 million every night.
What to Expect From the Upcoming Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set
When the Beatles' Revolver was released in 1966, the album was heralded for breaking new ground. Using only a four-track tape machine, the band, with the help of producer George Martin and others, deviated from the usual recording techniques of the day, creating a record that changed the way artists worked in the studio.Revolver is now breaking ground again.
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Neal Schon Calls Steve Perry’s Journey Legal Action ‘Total Crap’
Journey's Neal Schon has responded to new legal action from former bandmate Steve Perry, calling it "total crap." Perry is petitioning to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by Schon and Jonathan Cain. The list includes several of the band's most memorable hits, including "Anyway You Want It,"...
How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on ‘Animals’: Exclusive Interview
Animals is one of the more intriguing albums from Pink Floyd, but it's acquired a bit of a cult status compared to mammoth entries like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. A perhaps needed opportunity for re-evaluation arrives with their newly remixed version of the LP. This reissue was actually completed in 2018, but took some time to see release due to verbal scuffling between David Gilmour and Roger Waters over liner notes for the set.
Pink Floyd, ‘Animals (2018 Remix)': Album Review
The lawsuits, the interview insults, the angry pull-quote headlines over all matters Pink Floyd — it’s been depressing to watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the onetime yin-yang of an all-time great rock band, constantly butt heads in public. Part of that’s the fan worship talking. Who wouldn’t...
R.E.M. Departs on a Fiery Note With ‘Oddfellows Local 151′
R.E.M.'s bleakest album rumbles to a close with one more roundhouse political punch. They'd broached this kind of topicality on 1986's Lifes Rich Pageant, while retaining an inherent hopefulness that marked the band's earliest albums. None of it remained within the dark heart of "Oddfellows Local 151," R.E.M.'s grinding, ultimately dirge-like exploration of the homeless issue.
35 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Takes Off Again With ‘Learning to Fly’
Unspoken fears that were guiding David Gilmour's private and professional lives eventually commingled on the first Pink Floyd single he worked on without Roger Waters. He hardly seemed like the bold figure needed to lead the band past the departure of its main songwriter. At the same time, Gilmour had always harbored a fear of flying. He decided to face it all down, taking lessons to become a pilot – and then discovering the spark for Pink Floyd's first-ever Billboard rock chart No. 1.
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
Tom Petty’s 1997 Fillmore Residency Gets Box Set Treatment
A box set culled from a series of shows Tom Petty considered a highlight of his career will be released in November. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) will be released in several configurations on Nov. 25. It will feature recordings from the band's 20-concert residency...
Pearl Jam Play New York City’s Apollo Theater: Photos, Set List
Pearl Jam were waiting to play this show for eight years. At least that's what Eddie Vedder said Saturday night (Sept. 10) in the middle of his band's set at Harlem's Apollo Theater. Though the idea of Pearl Jam playing the historic venue may have started long ago, it was first announced in early 2020. As with nearly everything planned for that year, the show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guns N’ Roses Announce 97-Track ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Set
Guns N' Roses will release a mammoth Use Your Illusion box set on Nov. 11. The twin albums' original 30 songs will be augmented with two complete live concerts: one from May 1991 at New York City's Ritz Theatre and one from January 1992 at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center.
Deep Purple Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
Perhaps more than any other rock band, Deep Purple proved that a group of musicians could undergo consistent and even traumatic turnover, yet still achieve remarkable success over a long span of time. We've brought all of their incarnations together in this countdown of Deep Purple Lineup Changes. Since the...
Ozzy Osbourne Feared No One Would Know Him at Hometown Show
Ozzy Osbourne worried that no one would know who he was when he guested at the Commonwealth Games finale in his hometown of Birmingham last month. His onstage reunion with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was a triumphant moment in the singer’s battle back from severe health issues. He’s determined to become fit enough to complete his farewell tour and just released his latest album, Patient Number 9.
Morris Day Wishes He Had Prince’s Feedback on Final Solo LP
The Time vocalist Morris Day said he’d struggled to complete his new solo album without Prince. He believes his fifth work — Last Call, due Nov. 11 — is the last musical project of his career, unless he reunites with the Time. The funk and soul band, also known as the Original 7ven, featured anonymous but widely acknowledged songwriting and studio work by Prince between 1981 and 1990, and continued to operate in various lineups without him from 1995 onward.
Iron Maiden Ignites Sold-Out Austin Crowd: Review and Photos
Bruce Dickinson warned fans that Iron Maiden would be bringing Senjutsu to an arena near them when the metal legends resumed their Legacy of the Beast tour this year. "Everybody should know the first three tracks," the singer said of the band's thundering 2021 album. "And we'll have a stage set to go with it. Once you've done that, you're back to the kind of Legacy world at that point."
Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review
Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
