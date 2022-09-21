"I'm not saying we're better than everybody else," Scott Weiland told RIP magazine in 1994, "but we're a completely different entity than anyone else." It may sound like a bit of chest-puffing self-promotion — what band doesn't want to think they're unique? But Stone Temple Pilots needed this sort of instinct to survive. Starting with their multiplatinum 1992 debut, Core, they were swiftly written off as grunge copycats by critics who failed to notice the nuance and sophistication of their songwriting. Granted, that album's murky riffs and overtly macho posture weren't doing them any favors. But Weiland's confidence was justified.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO