Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Michigan radio anchor killed in attack; 4 others injured
DETROIT — A Detroit radio news anchor died Friday in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man's radio station and authorities said. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack, the station reported. Chesterfield Township Public Safety...
fox2detroit.com
Cash register stolen from American Coney Island during Detroit break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two suspects broke into the American Coney Island in downtown Detroit - and stole a cash register early Thursday morning. The historic Detroit staple is not open at 5:30 a.m. - but that was when the break-in happened, as suspects used a rock to break through the door glass. But the register they took, ended up being empty.
Detroit News
Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin
A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Disabled Marine veteran found stabbed to death at Detroit park, family wants justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The grieving family of a murdered 50-year-old Marine veteran is desperate for answers. Ralph Purifoy's mother Pamela is begging for someone who knows anything about this killing, to come forward. "I have him here in my necklace. His ashes, right here," said Pamela Davis. "Whatever you...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
fox2detroit.com
Man fatally shoots brother in Sterling Heights during dispute, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing his brother in Sterling Heights. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the Sterling Estates, located in the area of Utica and Van Dyke Ave. According to police, a domestic dispute between 2 brothers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
Detroit’s Good Cakes & Bakes expands into former abandoned building
The bakery will use the new space for a commercial kitchen, office, fulfillment center, and community baking classes
Detroit News
Landfill search extended for body of missing Eastpointe teen
Lenox Township – The search for the body of a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl in a mountainous Metro Detroit landfill has been extended again and will continue for at least another two weeks as Detroit police officials look for the deceased teen. Operation Zion was launched in May after Detroit...
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0