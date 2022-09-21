ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan radio anchor killed in attack; 4 others injured

DETROIT — A Detroit radio news anchor died Friday in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man's radio station and authorities said. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack, the station reported. Chesterfield Township Public Safety...
Cash register stolen from American Coney Island during Detroit break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two suspects broke into the American Coney Island in downtown Detroit - and stole a cash register early Thursday morning. The historic Detroit staple is not open at 5:30 a.m. - but that was when the break-in happened, as suspects used a rock to break through the door glass. But the register they took, ended up being empty.
Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin

A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
Landfill search extended for body of missing Eastpointe teen

Lenox Township – The search for the body of a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl in a mountainous Metro Detroit landfill has been extended again and will continue for at least another two weeks as Detroit police officials look for the deceased teen. Operation Zion was launched in May after Detroit...
