Casa Grande, AZ

12 News

Woman arrested in connection to human smuggling in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested in connection to a suspected human smuggling case in El Mirage on Friday evening. The El Mirage Police Department received a report around 9:58 p.m. of multiple people being held against their will, including the woman's husband, at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police officers involved in shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix Saturday evening. The Phoenix Police Department shared on Twitter that the shooting occurred in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane just south of Glendale Avenue. It is unsure what led up to the incident or...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
GUADALUPE, AZ
12 News

Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man shot by officer after suspected domestic violence call, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A domestic violence suspect was injured in a shooting involving Mesa police Monday night. Mesa police said around 6 p.m., officers received a frantic 911 call from a woman claiming her 43-year-old boyfriend was being physical with her and was threatening her with a weapon near Country Club and Broadway roads.
MESA, AZ
12 News

2 wounded after shooting at party near University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded two people at a party early Sunday near the University of Arizona. Campus police say officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a Tucson apartment complex. Tucson police have taken over the...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix local news

