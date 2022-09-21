Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in connection to human smuggling in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested in connection to a suspected human smuggling case in El Mirage on Friday evening. The El Mirage Police Department received a report around 9:58 p.m. of multiple people being held against their will, including the woman's husband, at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive.
Phoenix police make history after finding 1 million fentanyl pills in Avondale
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say its detectives have recently made their largest fentanyl bust in the agency's history after they seized more than one million fentanyl pills. Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, were arrested this week after investigators allegedly found a large quantity of narcotics in an Avondale home.
Phoenix police officers involved in shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix Saturday evening. The Phoenix Police Department shared on Twitter that the shooting occurred in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane just south of Glendale Avenue. It is unsure what led up to the incident or...
Lyft passenger that fatally stabbed Phoenix woman sentenced in her killing
TEMPE, Ariz. — A man who killed a pregnant Phoenix woman while she was driving for Lyft in 2019 was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday. Fabian Durazo stabbed and killed Kristina Howato after she dropped him off near Eighth Street and McClintock Drive in January 2019.
Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
'It would make a huge difference': Program could help reduce threats, students with guns at schools
PHOENIX — Its become a common pattern for authorities nationwide to respond to school threats nowadays. In Arizona, just in the last 30 days, police have responded to 12 schools following reports of shots fired, threatening notes found or a student on campus with a gun. Several high school...
Suspect injured in police shooting in north Phoenix. No officers hurt, authorities say
PHOENIX — A suspect is in critical condition after a police shooting in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Phoenix police say the incident started around 7:30 p.m. when they got a call from a home near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road about a man with a gun.
Phoenix man found not guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend, Kiera Bergman
PHOENIX — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after she vanished from her west Phoenix apartment has been found not guilty of her murder. In September 2018, 19-year-old Kiera Bergman's body was found on the side of a West Valley road. The victim's on-and-off-again boyfriend, Jon Christopher Clark,...
Man and woman found dead in driveway of west Phoenix home, police investigating
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a residence near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Detectives were dispatched to the area Thursday morning after the adults were found in the driveway of the residence. Police are still in the midst of determining how the two adults died.
Maricopa County Attorney candidates recognize growing fentanyl crisis, plan differing prosecuting approaches
PHOENIX — Fentanyl is touching more and more Arizonans' lives, as five people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona. According to the state health department, fentanyl is the most common drug involved in overdoses. "It's devastating," Kim Humphrey, CEO of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones said. The...
2 adults, 2 kids seriously injured after pickup collides with semi-truck in Tolleson
TOLLESON, Ariz. — Four people, including two young children, were seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in Tolleson Friday evening. Tolleson police said around 5:15 p.m., the pickup truck was traveling southbound on 83rd Avenue and collided with the semi-truck that was turning northbound onto 83rd Avenue from Jefferson Street.
Man dies after fiery motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, woman riding with him dies later in hospital
PHOENIX — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle collided with an SUV and burst into flames near 35th and Pershing avenues Friday night. Phoenix police said a woman on the back of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She later passed away while receiving treatment.
Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
Man killed after struck by 2 vehicles on Grand Avenue, police investigating
PHOENIX — A man was killed Thursday night in Phoenix after he was struck by two vehicles traveling along Grand Avenue, police say. The victim first got knocked to the ground after he was hit by the mirror of a moving vehicle. An unknown sedan then ran over the wounded man, resulting in his death.
'There's a diverse group of women in law enforcement': Phoenix police event honors women in blue protecting the community
PHOENIX — The 5th Annual Women in Blue celebration was held earlier this week, honoring those brave women who proudly wear the badge and serve their community. The event, held by the Phoenix Police Foundation, highlighted women on the force - from the newest hopefuls to veterans in the Phoenix Police Department.
Chandler police looking for scammer who stole thousands from elderly woman
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are still looking for a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly woman earlier this year by tricking her into paying for car repairs that he failed to perform. On May 23, the victim reported a man coming to her door claiming to be an...
Man shot by officer after suspected domestic violence call, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A domestic violence suspect was injured in a shooting involving Mesa police Monday night. Mesa police said around 6 p.m., officers received a frantic 911 call from a woman claiming her 43-year-old boyfriend was being physical with her and was threatening her with a weapon near Country Club and Broadway roads.
Juvenile rushed to hospital after shooting in West Phoenix. Suspected shooter captured by police
PHOENIX — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in West Phoenix Monday afternoon, according to Phoenix police. Police have identified the shooter as Mark Douglas Anthony Strickland. Officers were called to the scene near 27th Avenue and Washington Street around 3 p.m. Authorities said the...
2 wounded after shooting at party near University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded two people at a party early Sunday near the University of Arizona. Campus police say officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a Tucson apartment complex. Tucson police have taken over the...
