Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts

Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Minneapolis, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Commanders host the undefeated Eagles on Saturday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Commanders prediction and pick. Fly Eagles Fly! The Philadelphia Eagles are one of three (2-0) teams in the NFC. They are coming off of two well-played games where they scored a ton of points. Philadelphia is favored on the road here and they have a great chance to stay undefeated with an easy schedule ahead. The Commanders are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Carson Wentz will get to face his former team where he helped lead them to a Super Bowl back in 2018. This certainly isn’t one of the more exciting games for Week 3 but it’s one that can turn into a dog fight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer

Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
CORAL GABLES, FL
ClutchPoints

Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills Week 3 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins will be the first AFC East matchup for last year’s division champs. It is a game that will set the tone for the division for the rest of the season, so as the crucial Bills-Dolphins game nears, let’s make some bold Bills Week 3 predictions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start

The Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to let wide receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency this offseason. The belief appeared to be that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass knew CeeDee Lamb was the better receiver. After Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second straight game Thursday night, Jones […] The post Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens received some tough injury news on offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley ahead of their Week 3 clash vs. the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Stanley, who was previously listed as doubtful, has been ruled out for the game. Ravens downgraded LT Ronnie Stanley to out for Sunday’s […] The post Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Todd Bowles drops truth bomb on Tom Brady’s finger injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are incredibly banged up heading into their matchup with the Green Bay Packers Sunday. Particularly the wide receiver room is barren. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have not practiced all week and are unlikely to play. Mike Evans is suspended this week for his role in the altercation with the Saints […] The post Todd Bowles drops truth bomb on Tom Brady’s finger injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
