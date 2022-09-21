Former Lincoln priests update: One killed by car in New Jersey, one facing sex assault charges in Canada

Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
North Platte Telegraph
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man gets 20 years in federal prison for transporting 3 pounds of meth from Omaha
A 57-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, more than a year after local narcotics investigators found him to be in possession of more than 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on Interstate 80 on July 8, 2021. Leonard C. Woodrum was driving back to Lincoln from Omaha along...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska inmate missing since December arrested in Texas
LaJuan Jones, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in December 2021, was arrested Tuesday in Dallas. Jones was sentenced to eight to 10 years for burglary and theft charges in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence on Oct. 31, 2017, with a tentative release date of Feb. 11 of this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Vandal causes more than $10,000 in damage to Omaha Burke's football field, track
A vandal caused more than $10,000 in damage to the football field and track at Omaha Burke High School. According to a police report, a male was seen on video attempting to enter the school and portable classrooms around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. He was unable to get into the school and instead made his way to the football field.
North Platte Telegraph
A first step in reconciliation: Mayor recognizes Lincoln as ancestral lands of Otoe-Missouria tribe
Once, members of the Otoe-Missouria tribe lived and hunted along Salt Creek and its tributaries, harvesting salt from its deposits on the Southeast Nebraska land that now includes Lincoln. On Wednesday, 189 years after the Otoe-Missouria nation signed the first of two treaties ceding land to the U.S. government, members...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Corn Board is seeking six college students for annual internship program
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants for six internship experiences beginning in May 2023. The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences, NCB said in a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
Golden year for state-funded UNO Goodrich Scholarship Program
OMAHA — Marty Martinez recalls darting off the city bus with his shaggy hair, bell-bottoms and pointed-collar shirt, to get to his first humanities class at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was 18 at the time, a fresh graduate of South High’s Class of 1972. His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: two; Day: sixteen; Year: eighty-four) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Telegraph area honors and awards: Sept. 25
OMAHA — Clarkson College has announced that Kayla Dotson of North Platte has been named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. She is the daughter of Jim and Stacy Dotson and currently works at Great Plains Health.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: five, twenty-six; White Balls: three, fourteen) (ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 2, Day: 16, Year: 84. (Month: two; Day: sixteen; Year: eighty-four) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Perspective easy to come by for Snodgrass family after Dalton's cancer fight as a young child
There's a big game in Waverly on Friday night. The York football team, ranked sixth in Class B, takes on the fifth-ranked Vikings. It's a critical district matchup. An important ratings matchup. And something that, in the grand scheme of things, won't mean all that much to two of York's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Two years after Nebraska voters had their say, first casino set to begin netting tax revenue
When gambling supporters were campaigning in support of a ballot initiative to legalize casinos at Nebraska's horse tracks, they touted potential property tax relief of more than $45 million a year. That's based on a 20% tax on estimated casino revenue of $325 million annually, 70% of which is to...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska men's basketball announces TV schedule
Nebraska men's basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will have 20 Big Ten Network appearances, with 19 being conference play. NU's game against Maryland on Feb. 19 will be available on FS1, while the Nov. 20 matchup between Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be on BTN.
North Platte Telegraph
Slim Pickings: No Husker game, but here are our 10 Week 4 picks
Week 4 is fun. Conference matchups are on tap. Nebraska is on a (much-needed) bye week, but there are still plenty of games worth checking out. The usual crew — plus guest picker, entertainment reporter L. Kent Wolgamott — share their picks. Luke Mullin. (Last week: 8-2 |...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s plan for Memorial Stadium overhaul, media deal fits Trev Alberts' vision
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has these clever moments in conversation where he wonders out loud whether he should say something. Almost invariably, the Nebraska athletic director decides he should. So, 30 minutes into an hourlong chat Thursday about three major proposals from Nebraska Athletics, Alberts went ahead and laid...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: NU taking right step in thoughtful planning for Memorial Stadium renovations
Remember that fan survey you did — or didn’t — fill out?. Well, the University of Nebraska is taking that feedback under official advisement as it moves into the future of college athletics. Renovations are coming to Memorial Stadium, as long as the Regents sign off next...
North Platte Telegraph
Most of revenue from beer sales during Husker basketball games will go to city
Opening the taps when the Husker men and women take to the basketball court at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season could be will be a financial boost for Lincoln. According to an amended operating agreement to be considered by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents next week, 90% of the net revenue from beer and liquor sales will be put into the city's coffers.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Sam Haiby out for season with injury
LINCOLN – The Nebraska women’s basketball team was dealt a significant blow Friday when coach Amy Williams announced guard Sam Haiby, a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer, would miss the entire 2022-2023 season with a leg injury. Haiby, who chose to return for an extra year, ranks No....
North Platte Telegraph
Irish shut out Sandhills Valley in battle of unbeaten teams
Jackson Roberts ran for an unofficial 223 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns, and Will Moats also ran in two more as the Irish defeated Sandhills Valley 43-0 Friday in a battle of unbeaten teams. “We played a really good football team here tonight,” St. Pat’s assistant coach...
Comments / 0