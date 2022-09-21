Read full article on original website
Zachary Paul Butler
Zachary Paul Butler Age: 28 of Auxier Ky. Passed away September 20th, 2022 at his residence. Zachary was born June 27th 1994 a son to Crystal Rudder. He was the husband of Brandon Nicole Domaschko. Zachary was a cook at Wendy’s. Zachary is survived by His Mother Crystal (Frank) Rudder of Prestonsburg, Ky. Sons: William Glenn Duncan of Auxier, Ky Stepson: James Thomas Domaschko of Auxier, Ky Daughter: Kloee Danielle Duncan of Auxier, Ky Brothers: Austin Rudder of Prestonsburg Ky, Josh Rudder of Prestonsburg, KY. Dylan Rudder of Louisville, Ky & Jacob Rudder of Pikeville, KY Sister: Kaitlyn Butler of Prestonsburg KY. Special Nephew Emerson Rudder and A Host of Nieces and Nephews. Zachary is preceded in death by his Grandparents: James and Frankie Blackburn. Zachary will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Man Charged With Killing His Daughter Pleads Not Guilty
A man out of Van Lear that’s charged with the murder of his 12 year old daughter back in August, has pleaded not-guilty today at his arraignment and is scheduled for motion hour on October 14th . 47 year old Stacy Allen Collins was indicted on September 6th, by...
One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
Officials Investigate Discovery Of Deceased Human Male In Buchanan County
Police in southwestern Virginia are attempting to uncover details surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to the fork of the Levisa River in Buchanan County at around 7:30 AM. The body is said to have been found in the area of Six...
Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap
Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Person
A press release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Robert Douglas (Robbie) Amos age 32. Amos was last seen on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was last seen in the Banner section of Coeburn. A missing person report has been filed with this agency. If you have any information on Mr. Amos Please contact Wise County Central Dispatch at (276) 328-3756.
