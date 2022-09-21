ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

leesburg-news.com

Man jailed after dropping bag of cocaine on ground during traffic stop

A Leesburg man is behind bars after he reportedly dropped a bag of cocaine onto the ground outside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Michael Deon Grant, 38, of 1137 Veech Road, was charged with possession of cocaine after his arrest early Saturday. He was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy for failing to come to a complete stop before turning right on red from Griffin Road on to County Road 468, according to the sheriff’s office report.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
PINE HILLS, FL
click orlando

Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble

A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect in uninsured low-speed vehicle arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

An intoxicated woman whose license has been suspended due to a previous drunk driving conviction was arrested after driving an uninsured low-speed vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing. Deborah Lyn Windham, 61, of Siesta Key, was driving the multi-colored 2003 Yamaha low-speed vehicle shortly before midnight Friday when she failed to...
SIESTA KEY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man charged with boating DUI after breaking up with girlfriend

The owner of the private dock called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Saturday to report that 29-year-old Justin Charles Watson had damaged his dock located on Redbud Road at the river. When a FWC officer arrived on the scene, he made contact with the dock owner and...
newsdaytonabeach.com

Two Killed in DeLand Sunday Night

UPDATE Monday 11:50 am: According to Chief Deputy Brian Henderson, suspect Michael Williams is in custody and is the suspected shooter. The victims are his ex-wife Marsha Ebanks-Williams and her son Robert Adams. Adams' two children, aged five and six, were reportedly present at the time of the shooting. There...
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Repeat trespassing offender arrested after returning to Wildwood City Hall

A repeat trespassing offender was arrested after returning to Wildwood City Hall. Cleve Edmond Hardwick, 63, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest last week by Wildwood police. Hardwick is charged with violating his probation after making the unwanted return to Wildwood City...
WILDWOOD, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Mad About Electricity Use Gunned Down Ex-Wife and Her Son, Cops Say

A Florida man is accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her adult son in front of two young kids after becoming enraged about the lights being left on in the house. “This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said of the Sunday shooting in DeLand, according to WESH 2. Michael Williams, 47, was arrested at the scene for allegedly shooting his ex-wife Marsha Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams, who was visiting with his young children. Henderson said the shooting came after Williams tried to block the pair from using electricity because “he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house.” Following a confrontation, Williams phoned 911 to report that he’d shot the two, claiming they had been “attacking” him, Henderson said. But according to police, there was no evidence to back up his claim of self-defense. Adams’ children, aged 6 and 6, are thought to have witnessed the killings; they were found in another room when police recovered the victims’ bodies.Read it at WESH 2
DELAND, FL

