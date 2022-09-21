Read full article on original website
Related
leesburg-news.com
Man jailed after dropping bag of cocaine on ground during traffic stop
A Leesburg man is behind bars after he reportedly dropped a bag of cocaine onto the ground outside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Michael Deon Grant, 38, of 1137 Veech Road, was charged with possession of cocaine after his arrest early Saturday. He was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy for failing to come to a complete stop before turning right on red from Griffin Road on to County Road 468, according to the sheriff’s office report.
click orlando
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
click orlando
Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
villages-news.com
Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble
A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Argument Over Leaving The Electrical Power On Turns Deadly In Florida
An argument over electricity use in a house quickly escalated into a shooting, according to authorities.
Elementary school principal arrested after neighborhood dispute takes plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former elementary school principal arrested last October on aggravated assault charges entered a plea deal in Orange County court. According to court records, Kimrey Sheehan will serve 18 months of probation in a plea deal with prosecutors on Sept. 8. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Detectives Seeking Carl Cleveland Berry II – Wanted for Burglary, Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa police detectives are seeking Carl Cleveland Berry II, who is wanted for vehicle burglary, theft, and dealing in stolen property, along with other charges. He is known to move throughout the entire county and back and forth to Orange County. If...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail; suspect arrested
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made after a woman was attacked and bitten while running earlier this week on a trail in Seminole County, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said early Wednesday. The 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
DUI suspect in uninsured low-speed vehicle arrested at Lake Sumter Landing
An intoxicated woman whose license has been suspended due to a previous drunk driving conviction was arrested after driving an uninsured low-speed vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing. Deborah Lyn Windham, 61, of Siesta Key, was driving the multi-colored 2003 Yamaha low-speed vehicle shortly before midnight Friday when she failed to...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with boating DUI after breaking up with girlfriend
The owner of the private dock called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Saturday to report that 29-year-old Justin Charles Watson had damaged his dock located on Redbud Road at the river. When a FWC officer arrived on the scene, he made contact with the dock owner and...
Lake County officials release body camera video of deadly deputy-involved shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video that shows what happened before deputies shot and killed a man. The video shows deputies approach a screen porch where John Vought was sitting with a rifle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
newsdaytonabeach.com
Two Killed in DeLand Sunday Night
UPDATE Monday 11:50 am: According to Chief Deputy Brian Henderson, suspect Michael Williams is in custody and is the suspected shooter. The victims are his ex-wife Marsha Ebanks-Williams and her son Robert Adams. Adams' two children, aged five and six, were reportedly present at the time of the shooting. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside car near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near Sanford Sunday evening. Deputies said they were called to the area of Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. Investigators...
villages-news.com
Repeat trespassing offender arrested after returning to Wildwood City Hall
A repeat trespassing offender was arrested after returning to Wildwood City Hall. Cleve Edmond Hardwick, 63, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest last week by Wildwood police. Hardwick is charged with violating his probation after making the unwanted return to Wildwood City...
Orlando police seek man accused of attacking woman in downtown apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police shared pictures of a man Monday who they say followed a woman to her downtown Orlando apartment and attacked her there. By releasing the pictures, investigators are hoping someone from the public can help identify the man. Police say the incident happened on September...
Florida Man Mad About Electricity Use Gunned Down Ex-Wife and Her Son, Cops Say
A Florida man is accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her adult son in front of two young kids after becoming enraged about the lights being left on in the house. “This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said of the Sunday shooting in DeLand, according to WESH 2. Michael Williams, 47, was arrested at the scene for allegedly shooting his ex-wife Marsha Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams, who was visiting with his young children. Henderson said the shooting came after Williams tried to block the pair from using electricity because “he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house.” Following a confrontation, Williams phoned 911 to report that he’d shot the two, claiming they had been “attacking” him, Henderson said. But according to police, there was no evidence to back up his claim of self-defense. Adams’ children, aged 6 and 6, are thought to have witnessed the killings; they were found in another room when police recovered the victims’ bodies.Read it at WESH 2
Florida Man Shoots And Ex-Kills Wife, Son Over “Electricity” Dispute
A Florida woman and her son were fatally shot Sunday night following an ongoing domestic dispute with the woman’s ex-husband, who admitted to shooting them and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. According to investigators, deputies responded to the incident in DeLand, just
click orlando
Lake County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam of deadly deputy shooting of suicidal man with gun
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera video Monday of a deputy’s deadly shooting of a suicidal man who had a rifle. The video can be seen in the media player above. A word of warning, the video is graphic and may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Sumter County, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 466 and County Road 223 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
click orlando
30-week unborn baby dies, woman critically injured in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is critically injured and her unborn baby died in a crash in Lake County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane around 10:35 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest...
Comments / 0