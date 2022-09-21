Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How many people watched 'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon? Full ratings for first streaming broadcast in Week 2
Amazon's first "Thursday Night Football" game as the exclusive rights holder of the Thursday night package was met with a lot of excitement across the sports industry. However, it was also met with a certain amount of trepidation. Plenty wondered exactly how many NFL fans would be willing to figure out how to stream the game live on Amazon Prime. Sure, plenty subscribe to the service, but would enough without it make the jump?
NFL・
Matthew Briggs: ‘I had been the league’s youngest player – I couldn’t ask why I wasn’t involved’
Before Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri it was Fulham’s Harvey Elliott, and before Elliott it was Fulham’s Matthew Briggs. For 12 years Briggs held the mantle of youngest Premier League debutant, feeling both the joy of the accomplishment but also its considerable weight. “I’m proud to have had that...
Comments / 0