‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason

On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’: Catelynn Lowell Hospitalized After Cyst Surgery Goes Wrong

Yikes! Catelynn Lowell went through quite an ordeal during the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. After finding out that she’d need surgery to get a vaginal cyst removed, and be on bedrest for several days (with a urinary catheter!) she worried she’d be a burden to husband Tyler Baltierra. Obviously, he’d have to take care of their three children by himself, but he said he’s done it many times before and he’d be fine doing it again. So she went ahead with the surgery, but after returning home, something went wrong with her catheter, so she was rushed back to the hospital. But then her second catheter malfunctioned as well, so she was left peeing in her pants and bed for almost seven days straight. Fortunately, Tyler took care of her and the kids and everything turned out alright.
'I'll Pray For Him': 'Shahs Of Sunset' Alums Reza & Golnesa Reveal They No Longer Talk To Mike Shouhed Following His Domestic Violence Arrest

Lines have been drawn in the sand when it comes to the Shahs of Sunset alum, with Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi revealing to RadarOnline.com that they no longer talk to their troubled former co-star Mike Shouhed following his domestic violence arrest. We caught up with the Bravolebrities at the 17th annual Summer Spectacular event held by The Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where their pal Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was given the Spirit of Sobriety Award, an honor bestowed to her for being open about her recovery journey with alcohol addiction. Reza and GG...
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Inseperable toddlers born just days apart by twin mothers play together

Twins in Buckinghamshire who gave birth to their babies just three days apart in the same hospital say they were “delighted” to experience pregnancy together. Laura and Claire, both travel bloggers from Aylesbury, said they never compare each other’s “mothering techniques,” and while their kids are genetically half brother and sister, they are very unique.
'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday

June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
Proof Brian Austin Green’s 2-Month-Old Son Is His Mini-Me

Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Baby Zane has us seeing double. Sharna Burgess, who welcomed her firstborn with Brian Austin Green on June 28, recently shared some footage of the little one to Instagram, and amongst all those sweet shots of Zane being kissed by his parents, fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the baby boy and his dad.
