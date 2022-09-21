Yikes! Catelynn Lowell went through quite an ordeal during the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. After finding out that she’d need surgery to get a vaginal cyst removed, and be on bedrest for several days (with a urinary catheter!) she worried she’d be a burden to husband Tyler Baltierra. Obviously, he’d have to take care of their three children by himself, but he said he’s done it many times before and he’d be fine doing it again. So she went ahead with the surgery, but after returning home, something went wrong with her catheter, so she was rushed back to the hospital. But then her second catheter malfunctioned as well, so she was left peeing in her pants and bed for almost seven days straight. Fortunately, Tyler took care of her and the kids and everything turned out alright.

