Teen Mom Ashley Jones reveals she’s pregnant with second child as husband Bar Smith remains in jail
TEEN Mom star Ashley Jones has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child amid a heated feud with co-star Briana DeJesus. The reality star was threatened with legal action by Briana after reports surfaced of a fight during Family Reunion filming. After launching a series of pointed attacks...
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason
On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’: Catelynn Lowell Hospitalized After Cyst Surgery Goes Wrong
Yikes! Catelynn Lowell went through quite an ordeal during the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. After finding out that she’d need surgery to get a vaginal cyst removed, and be on bedrest for several days (with a urinary catheter!) she worried she’d be a burden to husband Tyler Baltierra. Obviously, he’d have to take care of their three children by himself, but he said he’s done it many times before and he’d be fine doing it again. So she went ahead with the surgery, but after returning home, something went wrong with her catheter, so she was rushed back to the hospital. But then her second catheter malfunctioned as well, so she was left peeing in her pants and bed for almost seven days straight. Fortunately, Tyler took care of her and the kids and everything turned out alright.
'I'll Pray For Him': 'Shahs Of Sunset' Alums Reza & Golnesa Reveal They No Longer Talk To Mike Shouhed Following His Domestic Violence Arrest
Lines have been drawn in the sand when it comes to the Shahs of Sunset alum, with Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi revealing to RadarOnline.com that they no longer talk to their troubled former co-star Mike Shouhed following his domestic violence arrest. We caught up with the Bravolebrities at the 17th annual Summer Spectacular event held by The Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where their pal Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was given the Spirit of Sobriety Award, an honor bestowed to her for being open about her recovery journey with alcohol addiction. Reza and GG...
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
Alaskan Bush People’s Bird Brown, 27, breaks down in tears as she’s rushed to hospital in wild new season 14 trailer
ALASKAN Bush People's Bird Brown breaks down in tears after being rushed to the hospital in an explosive new season 14 trailer. The show returns to Discovery October 2nd. In an explosive preview trailer, fans can learn more about the heartbreaking fire that devastated 27-year-old Bird’s home in October 2021.
Mom gives birth to white and black twins, which is a one in a million incident
In April, Chantelle Broughton, a 29-year-old woman, gave birth to two lovely babies with different skin colors in Nottingham City Hospital. While her daughter, Azirah, is dark-skinned and has brown eyes, her son, Ayon, is light-skinned and has green eyes.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
Hilary Duff's 3-year-old daughter told her soccer coaches that her mom gave herself 'diarrhea' after making 'bad chicken'
Hilary Duff posted a text from her assistant on her Instagram story, sharing that her daughter Banks had said at camp that her mom had "diarrhea."
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Teen Mom critics accuse Leah Messer’s fiancé Jaylan of flaunting wealth as he poses near private plane & Lamborghini
TEEN Mom critics have accused Leah Messer's soon-to-be husband Jaylan Mobley of flaunting his wealth as he posed near luxury items in new photos. Jaylan, 25, announced his partnership with travel company M2Jets on Instagram. In one shot, Jaylan posed in fancy tuxedo duds and wore as he appeared to...
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
Coco Austin Is an "Emotional Wreck" During Daughter Chanel’s First Day of School
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. The first day of school can be tough—for parents, too. Coco Austin gave a glimpse into how she felt after dropping off her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel at her first day of first grade. In a...
Inseperable toddlers born just days apart by twin mothers play together
Twins in Buckinghamshire who gave birth to their babies just three days apart in the same hospital say they were “delighted” to experience pregnancy together. Laura and Claire, both travel bloggers from Aylesbury, said they never compare each other’s “mothering techniques,” and while their kids are genetically half brother and sister, they are very unique.
'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday
June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
Proof Brian Austin Green’s 2-Month-Old Son Is His Mini-Me
Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Baby Zane has us seeing double. Sharna Burgess, who welcomed her firstborn with Brian Austin Green on June 28, recently shared some footage of the little one to Instagram, and amongst all those sweet shots of Zane being kissed by his parents, fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the baby boy and his dad.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody
Here's everything we know about 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, after her divorce from Kody Brown.
