Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett
Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Chiefs on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are looking to turn the ship around following a poor start to the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. For the first time playing in front of the home crowd, the Colts have a lot to...
Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal
Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Absolutely no one saw this Heisman dark horse coming
A new player has stepped into the Heisman Trophy conversation, and it is Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels. With the sample size growing in the 2022 season, the debate as to who should win the Heisman Trophy has begun. While there are the favorites, such as Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and last year’s winner in Bryce Young, but there is always a candidate that seemingly comes out of nowhere to gain some momentum.
Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset
Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
