Louisa, KY

q95fm.net

Zachary Paul Butler

Zachary Paul Butler Age: 28 of Auxier Ky. Passed away September 20th, 2022 at his residence. Zachary was born June 27th 1994 a son to Crystal Rudder. He was the husband of Brandon Nicole Domaschko. Zachary was a cook at Wendy’s. Zachary is survived by His Mother Crystal (Frank) Rudder of Prestonsburg, Ky. Sons: William Glenn Duncan of Auxier, Ky Stepson: James Thomas Domaschko of Auxier, Ky Daughter: Kloee Danielle Duncan of Auxier, Ky Brothers: Austin Rudder of Prestonsburg Ky, Josh Rudder of Prestonsburg, KY. Dylan Rudder of Louisville, Ky & Jacob Rudder of Pikeville, KY Sister: Kaitlyn Butler of Prestonsburg KY. Special Nephew Emerson Rudder and A Host of Nieces and Nephews. Zachary is preceded in death by his Grandparents: James and Frankie Blackburn. Zachary will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
AUXIER, KY
q95fm.net

Priscilla Ann (Coleman) Webb

Priscilla Ann Webb, age 79, of Allen, KY, wife of Melvin Webb, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Prestonsburg, KY. She was born November 3, 1942 in Wayland, KY a daughter of the late Guy and Rusha Collins Coleman. Priscilla and Melvin were married for 63 years. She was a homemaker and member of the Praise Assembly Church, Prestonsburg.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased

UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to the […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Kentucky Obituaries
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 9/21/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Travis Spradlin, 42, of South Shore, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Man indicted for 2021 bank robbery

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A man arrested for holding up a Floyd County bank last year has now been indicted on a federal bank robbery charge. Jeffrey Mullins, 62, of Hager Hill, was arrested following the robbery of the Community Trust Bank branch in Allen. Police said at the time...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting

A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
WESTWOOD, KY
WSAZ

Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The names of two men killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 7 near Athalia have been released. Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Decomposed body found in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Point Pleasant are investigating after a body was found in a building of the old Point Pleasant River Museum. According to Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith, officers responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, regarding a report of a body found on Main […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with murder in Pike County, Kentucky shooting

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing murder charges after another man was shot and killed in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to a home on Caney Drive around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, where they found a man had been shot. Authorities say the man, identified […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Sentencing next week for former county attorney, wife

FRANKFORT — Sentencing is scheduled next week for former Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan and his wife, Joy, on federal wire fraud and theft charges. The Hogans are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Frankfort. The former county attorney and his wife,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Obituaries
mountain-topmedia.com

Brothers charged with Pike burglary

ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — Two Floyd County men were taken to jail after allegedly trying to steal a trailer in Pike County. The trailer owner told police two men came onto his property at Robinson Creek Sunday evening and took the trailer, and cameras recorded the entire thing. The...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 Chapmanville firefighters indicted for embezzlement, fraud

UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21) – A press release from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department states: “We are aware of the indictment of two of our former members. These members have not dealt with our department finances or our operations for several months. We have been fully cooperative during this investigation. We are also […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Deadly shooting investigated in eastern Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person was shot and killed in the Caney Creek area of Pike County, Kentucky State Police troopers said Monday. Troopers said one person was taken into custody in connection with the case. Investigators didn’t say when or exactly where the incident happened. We’re...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP names new Post 11 commander

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
LONDON, KY

