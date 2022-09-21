Zachary Paul Butler Age: 28 of Auxier Ky. Passed away September 20th, 2022 at his residence. Zachary was born June 27th 1994 a son to Crystal Rudder. He was the husband of Brandon Nicole Domaschko. Zachary was a cook at Wendy’s. Zachary is survived by His Mother Crystal (Frank) Rudder of Prestonsburg, Ky. Sons: William Glenn Duncan of Auxier, Ky Stepson: James Thomas Domaschko of Auxier, Ky Daughter: Kloee Danielle Duncan of Auxier, Ky Brothers: Austin Rudder of Prestonsburg Ky, Josh Rudder of Prestonsburg, KY. Dylan Rudder of Louisville, Ky & Jacob Rudder of Pikeville, KY Sister: Kaitlyn Butler of Prestonsburg KY. Special Nephew Emerson Rudder and A Host of Nieces and Nephews. Zachary is preceded in death by his Grandparents: James and Frankie Blackburn. Zachary will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

