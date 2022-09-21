Read full article on original website
harlanenterprise.net
Post 10 Troopers honored by KSP
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 75 troopers and officers at its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington recently, with four of those Troopers being from KSP Post 10, Harlan. According to a press release, the ceremony honors those who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods,...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Announces New Commander in London, Kentucky
London, KY (September 21, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11, London welcomes Captain James Ryan Catron as the new commander. Captain Catron is a 20- year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. Captain Catron is a native of Knott County, KY where he currently resides with his wife Kayla.
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
wymt.com
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
wymt.com
Bridge maintenance scheduled on I-75 in Whitley County, traffic delays possible
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bridge maintenance could lead to traffic delays on I-75 in Whitley County next week. The maintenance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27. On Tuesday, the right lane of I-75 Northbound will be closed at mile marker 14.5 (Goldbug Bridge) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
wymt.com
Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday. The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W. Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the...
q95fm.net
One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Man Sentenced In Cockfighting Scheme
A Laurel County man man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on Tuesday. He was also sentenced to 8 months home incarceration following his jail time. The newspaper reports that 19 people total were charged in four separate federal indictments alleging they were involved with cockfighting pits in Clay, Laurel, Pike, and on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge that could have carried a prison sentence of up to five years, but the sentencing range under federal guidelines was between 21 and 27 months. More than a dozen of those accused have pleaded guilty but Johnson is the first to be sentenced.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
wymt.com
Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky city are asking for your help following a hit and run at a local hospital. Take a look at the pictures from the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page below:. Officials managed to capture the images from a surveillance camera. The...
wymt.com
Police need your help finding suspects in a theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with one Southeastern Kentucky sheriff’s office need help identifying two suspects in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for the pair to question them after a purse was stolen from a person at a business near London on Thursday.
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials said a student was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. They said the female student pulled an alarm Wednesday morning which caused Harlan County High School to evacuate. Officials said the Harlan Fire Department responded to the high school.
newstalk941.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Man
Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in the search for a missing Pea Ridge man last seen in Kentucky. 53-year-old Michael Harding was last seen on Sunday and reported missing by family on Tuesday. Chief Deputy Rick Lisi said no foul play is suspected, and that they are treating it as a Silver Alert case.
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT: Female Subject crawled out of ditch off Kentucky HWY 3094 in Laurel County and allegedly assaults Two People before being located on the Ground bleeding after Another allgeded Assault
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Noah Ritchie, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Nikki Reed–Hoskins age 34 of East Bernstadt on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM. The arrest occurred...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Drug Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting K-9 Deputy Brian France, while patrolling on the Cumberland Gap Parkway, noticed a vehicle weaving on the road. Deputy France pulled the vehicle over and during the stop he smelled marijuana and noticed a syringe and a crushed can with residue. During the investigation K-9 “Maverick” alerted to the presence of narcotics around the vehicle. Deputy France, along with other deputies and London Police officers that responded during the roadside investigation, found a large amount of suspected heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax bars. The driver, 46-year-old Leronda Marin-Bernal and passenger, 34-year-old Dustin R. Smith, both of Mayfield, were arrested and charge with drug trafficking and other offenses. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
q95fm.net
Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap
Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
