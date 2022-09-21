Read full article on original website
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
whopam.com
East Ninth Street burglary investigated by HPD
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Thursday at a home on East Ninth Street. An unknown suspect removed a window pane from the door of a home in the 1000 block of East Ninth between 6:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., unlocked the door and then went inside and took a 65-inch television and Amazon Firestick, according to the report.
wkdzradio.com
Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion
An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Trigg County Road Rage Incident
A man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road in Trigg County Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 68-year-old John Christie got upset after accidentally being cut off in traffic and backed into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a man believed to be in his 60’s driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Crash closes Dunbar Cave Road, 4 vehicles crash at Trenton and Tiny Town
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Four vehicles crashed at Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road Friday morning. The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. and there were injuries, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The southbound lanes of Trenton at Tiny Town were shut down and CPD is...
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
whopam.com
Man arrested on assault, gun charges
An investigation on Richard Street Friday morning led to the arrest of a man on assault and gun-related charges. A woman told Hopkinsville police that 47-year old Ricky Wimberly of Hopkinsville entered her house just after 4 a.m. after she told him to go away and he remained there until police arrived.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: TBI Endangered Child Alert issued for 16-year-old runaway juvenile in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jadin Hale. He was last seen on Thursday between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at his residence on Creekside Drive. According to Clarksville Police, Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022 and his foster parent stated that he took all of his clothes with him but they do not know where he went.
Estranged husband arrested after firing shots at wife’s home
An estranged husband is now behind bars after shooting at his wife's home.
Retired police officer receives package containing white powdery substance
Dickson County deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to identify a white substance found in a package Thursday that was sent to a retired police officer's home.
WSMV
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
WSMV
Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before. Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on...
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Traffic clearing after Fort Campbell Boulevard lanes closed by wreck
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are closed because of a wreck. The wreck happened at about 3:15 p.m. near Purple Heart Parkway, according to emergency dispatch. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS to...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
