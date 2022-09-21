ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem hosts first in-person Salute to Heroes program in three years

For the first time in three years, the American Red Cross was able to host its annual Salute to Heroes program, in person. The organization has been honoring local first responders, members of the military, and good samaritans for their contributions to the community for the last eleven years but the program was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Bookmarks holds 17th Annual Festival of Books & Authors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bookmarks' 17th annual Festival of Books & Authors took over downtown Winston-Salem this weekend, filling the days with Storytimes, giveaways, speaker series, opportunities to meet hundreds of authors and more. The shop also coordinated dozens of school visits before the festival officially kicked off. On Friday,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

2 dead after Winston-Salem apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least two people have died after a fire at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Fire Department crews said the fire occurred Friday at Bethabara Gardens on Hickory Knoll Drive. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Officials said eight units were damaged in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 6 (Part 1)

ELON, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 6 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Eastern Alamance 22, Western Alamance 16. Northwest Guilford 12, Grimsley 55. Northern Guilford 38, Southeast Guilford...
ELON, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: disturbance on school bus caused driver to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County school bus and Transit Authority bus were involved in a crash Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a crash between the two buses. This occurred at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue Northeast at 5 p.m. Police said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar at more than half a billion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You could strike it rich! The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have surged once again. The two jackpots together top more than half a billion dollars. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

High Point police investigating deadly crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car on West Wendover Avenue near Piedmont Parkway Friday night. Officers were called to the intersection at 8 p.m. Police said Bryce Hankins, 26, was riding on West Wendover Avenue when the motorcycle...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

High Point police find narcotics, weapons during search, two arrested

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people arrested after narcotics were found during a search, officials said. The High Point Police Department received information about a person selling narcotics out of a home and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday. Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to...
CLEMSON, SC

