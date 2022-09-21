Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
WXII 12
Winston-Salem hosts first in-person Salute to Heroes program in three years
For the first time in three years, the American Red Cross was able to host its annual Salute to Heroes program, in person. The organization has been honoring local first responders, members of the military, and good samaritans for their contributions to the community for the last eleven years but the program was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
WXII 12
Bookmarks holds 17th Annual Festival of Books & Authors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bookmarks' 17th annual Festival of Books & Authors took over downtown Winston-Salem this weekend, filling the days with Storytimes, giveaways, speaker series, opportunities to meet hundreds of authors and more. The shop also coordinated dozens of school visits before the festival officially kicked off. On Friday,...
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: 12-year-old Kernersville girl with cerebral palsy & epilepsy honored for work with veterans
SALISBURY, N.C. — The American Red Cross is honoring Lexi Eyer of Kernersville with a Salute to Heroes award for her love, appreciation, and work on behalf of veterans. She and her mother, Lori Egerter, helped begin the Tree of Valor traveling exhibit which features photos of thousands of former and current servicemembers.
WXII 12
A place to call home: She lived in foster care until she couldn’t and is now making a difference
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A statewide, youth-led association made up of people ages 14 to 24 years old who have lived in foster care, a group home, or mental health placement, is looking to expand its footprint with a new chapter in Forsyth County. SaySo stands for Strong Able...
WXII 12
2 dead after Winston-Salem apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least two people have died after a fire at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Fire Department crews said the fire occurred Friday at Bethabara Gardens on Hickory Knoll Drive. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Officials said eight units were damaged in...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 6 (Part 1)
ELON, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 6 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Eastern Alamance 22, Western Alamance 16. Northwest Guilford 12, Grimsley 55. Northern Guilford 38, Southeast Guilford...
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: disturbance on school bus caused driver to crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County school bus and Transit Authority bus were involved in a crash Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a crash between the two buses. This occurred at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue Northeast at 5 p.m. Police said...
WXII 12
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar at more than half a billion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You could strike it rich! The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have surged once again. The two jackpots together top more than half a billion dollars. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s...
WXII 12
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
WXII 12
Store clerk, 4 teens charged after car crash involving alcohol, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A store clerk and four teenagers are facing charges after a crash that involved alcohol, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies said the teens bought alcohol from an...
WXII 12
Cow on highway causes four-vehicle crash injuring man trying to alert drivers
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A cow on a highway led to multiple crashes on a North Carolina highway. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the cow got onto U.S. Route 29 near U.S. Route 311 on Wednesday night.
WXII 12
High Point police investigating deadly crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car on West Wendover Avenue near Piedmont Parkway Friday night. Officers were called to the intersection at 8 p.m. Police said Bryce Hankins, 26, was riding on West Wendover Avenue when the motorcycle...
WXII 12
Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Shots fired during parking lot fight leaves woman hurt, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A parking lot fight ends with shots fired, leaving one woman hurt in Winston-Salem on Thursday night. Just before 9 p.m., a fight in a parking lot on Bethabara Pointe Circle was reported. Officers responded to the area but didn't find anyone involved in the fight.
WXII 12
High Point police find narcotics, weapons during search, two arrested
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people arrested after narcotics were found during a search, officials said. The High Point Police Department received information about a person selling narcotics out of a home and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
WXII 12
No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday. Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to...
