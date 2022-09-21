For the first time in three years, the American Red Cross was able to host its annual Salute to Heroes program, in person. The organization has been honoring local first responders, members of the military, and good samaritans for their contributions to the community for the last eleven years but the program was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

