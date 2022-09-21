Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces
Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
SDOT hires the GOAT for clearing vegetation
More than a hundred goats have descended under the Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge, using four-hoof drive to clear vegetation from the right of way. The voracious eaters, hard at work for the Seattle Department of Transportation, began last Friday and will be there through Monday, according to spokesperson Alison Lorenz.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers' Almanac predicts first frost
Sep. 22—As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers' Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington's cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Yakima Herald Republic
2 former Tacoma men sentenced for killing housemate in 2018
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge sentenced two Washington state men to more than two decades in prison Friday in the murder of a housemate in 2018. Bobbie Anson Pease and Jeremy Jay Warren took 34-year-old Jessica Shaunti Jackson into some woods on federal property just outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord after giving her a ride to a convenience store. They beat her with a metal baseball bat before Pease shot her, claiming she had stolen a pocket knife and a drug pipe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
How North Bend became a true Northwest mountain town
NORTH BEND — In March 1993, ski shop owner Martin Volken pulled over in North Bend on his way home to Seattle after a day at Snoqualmie Pass. It was a rare cold, sunny day with a white carpet running halfway down Mount Si, normally too low in elevation to hold snow.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama woman found stabbed to death in Seattle buried at Yakama Reservation; no arrests made
A Yakama woman found stabbed to death in a wooded area on the University of Washington campus in June was buried Thursday near relatives on the Yakama Reservation. Burial for Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson, 56, of Seattle took place at Black Wolf Cemetery outside Goldendale, where her mother, former tribal general council member Mavis George “Tamaslut” Kindness, and other relatives are buried.
Yakima Herald Republic
How 6 a.m. study sessions prepared UW’s Ja’Lynn Polk for his breakout game against Michigan State
Ja’Lynn Polk put in the work in preseason camp. He was paid last Saturday. A 6-foot-2, 199-pound wide receiver, Polk starred against Michigan State — catching six passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, en route to being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Through three games, the Texas Tech transfer has recorded 12 catches for 245 yards (20.4 yards per reception) and four scores.
Comments / 0