Turks and Caicos under shelter-in-place order as Hurricane Fiona slams islands after leaving 5 dead across the Caribbean

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced extensive support measures including military assistance, after Storm Fiona has hit the coastline of two major provinces."If there is anything the federal government can do to help, we will be there," he said in a statement, adding that he would no longer travel to Japan to attend the funeral of Shinzo Abe.Hundreds of thousands currently have no power, and homes have been destroyed, yet there's warnings that flash floods could be to come.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO